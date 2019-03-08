Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Scouting For Girls to return to Norwich with headline show

PUBLISHED: 11:02 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 12 July 2019

Scouting For Girls. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Scouting For Girls. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Supplied by UEA Box Office

Scouting For Girls are set to return to Norwich on their upcoming headline tour.

Two years after officially marking a decade since the release of their million-selling self-titled debut album, Scouting For Girls have announced a brand new album and mammoth headline tour.

Along with 29 other dates across the UK and Ireland, The Trouble With Boys Winter 2019 tour will stop in Norwich on November 21 at The Nick Rayns LCR.

This tour will also see them perform at legendary venues such as London's Shepherds Bush Empire and Manchester's Albert Hall.

"Touring is our very favourite aspect of being in this band. Our 2017 anniversary tour was so incredible that we're pulling out all the stops to beat it," explain Scouting For Girls.

You may also want to watch:

"We've got a handful of new tunes, some old fan favourites we haven't played for years plus all the big singles. We can't wait."

Ahead of their upcoming album The Trouble With Boys, which will be out on September 20, Scouting For Girls have just released their first single, Grown Up, from the record.

"We are so excited to release The Trouble with Boys, our first studio album in four years."

"We're really proud of it and genuinely feel it's our best collection of songs since our debut. Both albums really benefited from the extra time and care we spent writing and recording them. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Throughout their immensely successful career they have sold over 1.5 million albums, two million singles, had four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena, The Royal Albert Hall and The London Palladium.

- Tickets to see Scouting For Girls at The Nick Rayns LCR will be available on Friday July 19 from the UEA Tickets Bookings website for £25 advance

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in bowling alley

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk

Most Read

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in bowling alley

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Mark Armstrong on making the cut at the Lord Mayor’s 5K and why he’ll be back next year

Mark Armstrong about to come into the home straight at the Lord Mayor's 5K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

‘A Herculean task’: College principal opens up on merger and recovery journey

Jane Townsend, principal of Easton and Otley College, says its merger with City College Norwich will benefit students and improve its land-based courses - good news for the region's agricutlural industry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He played a part in a Norwich City promotion - and is now retiring

Nigel Worthington with new loan signings Peter Crouch and Darren Huckerby in 2003 Picture: Archant

Reader Letter: Prince of Wales Road is a human pigsty

One reader says Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is becoming a no-go zone. Photo: Neil Perry

Heroin seized and two people arrested in Norwich drugs raid

Bowers Avenue in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists