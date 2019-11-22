Scouting For Girls review: an incredibly humble bunch who looked like they were having so much fun

Scouting For Girls headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 21st November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Danielle Booden Media

Scouting For Girls injected liveliness, fun and energy into the audience at Nick Rayns LCR last night [November 21].

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scouting For Girls headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 21st November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Scouting For Girls headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 21st November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

All the gear needed for Scouting For Girls' was on stage and the room dimmed. Immediately, the lights on stage started pulsing in time with the well-known theme of 2001: A Space Odyssey and the crowd started coming alive in anticipation. It was finally time for us to watch the main event.

Before this though, The Dunwells had warmed the stage and audience. Equipped only with drums, two acoustic guitars and two pairs of incredible lungs, Joe and Dave Dunwell captivated us with their rhythmic beat, robustness and beautiful indie-rock songs.

When The Dunwells left the stage the gig started all over again when Scouting For Girls walked on. Early on into their set, the lead singer, Roy Stride, introduced us to drummer Pete Ellard, bassist Greg Churchouse and their guest guitarist. He rounded off the introductions by telling us that we were the fifth band member that night. That set out the energy we needed to bring.

Scouting For Girls headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 21st November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Scouting For Girls headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 21st November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

Roy and Greg pulled us into singing feel good songs like Heartbeat and Michaela Strachan. They even played some original mash-up renditions of their songs like Elvis Ain't Dead mixed with Elvis Presley's, Hound Dog and his other hit - I Can't Help Falling In Love. At one point I found myself, eyes strained shut as I belted out the familiar opening notes of The Lion Sleeps Tonight by The Tokens. It was at this point; I knew this would be a fun night.

This tour is a result of the band's new album called The Trouble With Boys and they played four songs from the album including the title track. These new songs were peppered in amongst older hits that would get fans dancing and singing with them.

Scouting For Girls could not leave out one of their biggest songs, She's So Lovely. The band played this to sign off their encore and it did not disappoint. I had spent many evenings in the LCR as a student dancing to the same song blasting through the speakers. Hearing it live was a surreal but magical experience.

Scouting For Girls headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 21st November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Scouting For Girls headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 21st November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

Regardless of their fame - Roy, Pete, and Greg were an incredibly humble bunch who looked like they were having so much fun playing their songs. This was one of the few gigs that you felt that the band wasn't just performing for you, they were performing with you.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter