Video

Scarecrow trail launches in Norwich to cheer people up

A Norwich woman has launched a scarecrow trail to cheer people up during coronavirus lockdown, her creation is Melody the Mermaid Picture: Emma O'Casey Archant

You may have reached the final straw with lockdown boredom, but a new scarecrow trail that has launched in Norwich is bound to keep all the family entertained.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trail has launched across the NR2 postcode, which covers the Golden Triangle, and was started by Emma O’Casey who lives in Glebe Road, off Unthank Road.

Mrs O’Casey, who lives with husband Richard and stepson Max, wanted to do something to bring a smile to people’s faces ahead of the Bank Holiday and it will run from this Friday, May 8 to May 31.

Once locals have made their scarecrow, they can send their location to the ‘NR2+ Scarecrow Trail’ Facebook page or email emmaactivity@gmail.com to be added to an interactive Google map.

READ MORE: All the Norwich Market stalls that are still open

Emma and Richard O'Casey who have launched a scarecrow trail across the NR2 postcode Picture: Emma Casey Emma and Richard O'Casey who have launched a scarecrow trail across the NR2 postcode Picture: Emma Casey

Mrs O’Casey, 28, said: “I grew up in Hingham where we would go around doing scarecrow trails and also lived near Great Ellingham where they had a teddy bear trail.

“During lockdown, we are all stuck indoors so I wanted to find a way to cheer people up while social distancing and decided to launch on the Bank Holiday as part of the VE Day celebrations.

“There is around 25 so far and we have created Melody the Mermaid out of old Amazon packaging as I had lots of boxes that didn’t fit in my recycling bin.”

Local author Raechel Sands, who is a friend of Mrs O’Casey, will also be offering prizes for the best three at the end of the month.