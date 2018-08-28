ITV show fronted by Strictly star is looking for people who want to lose weight

Dr Ranj Singh arriving for the Bafta tribute event to the ITV1 programme, This Morning at Bafta, central London. PA Wire/PA Images

An ITV show fronted by one of the stars of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is looking for participants for its new series.

Save Money Lose Weight is a TV consumer programme which aims to help viewers to lose weight without breaking the bank.

The programme, which is presented by Sian Williams and Strictly’s Dr Ranj Singh, is currently on the hunt for people who want to be involved with the next series.

A statement on the show’s website states: “We are exploring diets and looking for people trying to lose weight, who are interested in helping us explore the latest weight loss solutions. Diets could last from one week to four weeks.”

Previous series of the show have explored the UK’s most popular diets, health regimes and products.

• Anyone interested in appearing on the show should visit the audition website.