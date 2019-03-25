Sarah Millican performs surprise set at Norwich Playhouse

Sarah Millican during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. PA Archive/PA Images

The audience at a comedy gig this weekend were “absolutely thrilled” when Sarah Millican made a surprise appearance.

Lovely show @norwichplay tonight. Great crowd. Struggled to get hold of a support act for tonight. So I got someone called @SarahMillican75 to do some new stuff. I predict she'll go far. pic.twitter.com/JSJwQcwZNB — Gary Delaney (@GaryDelaney) March 23, 2019

Gary Delaney gave his fans more than they bargained for on Saturday night when he brought his wife and one of Britain’s top comics on stage.

Gary, who is a regular on Mock the Week, was at the venue for his Gagster’S Paradise UK tour and introduced Sarah after doing a pre-warm up for the crowd.

Geordie comic Sarah tried out some of her new material and it was a complete surprise to Playhouse staff and the Front of House Duty Manager was only told on the night.

Rowan Whiteside, Marketing and Communications Officer at the Playhouse, said: “The audience were absolutely thrilled, and there was a huge round of applause.

“Sarah Millican was brilliant as always.

“She performed at the Playhouse several times in 2010 and before and it was a pleasure to have her back on our stage.

“Gary Delaney is much-loved Playhouse regular and this was his second sold-out show here of 2019.

“It was another fabulous Saturday night at the Playhouse!”

James Chamberlin, aged 40 from Wymondham, who was at the gig said: “It was a complete shock for all of the audience.

“When he said her name she got loud cheers and a big round of applause.

“She was trying some new material and I remember one joke where she said she knows the way she is going to die is looking up whilst driving on the motorway trying to spot what type of bird of prey is flying by.

“A lot were work in progress from what I remember.

“Gary’s set was really good and he was relaxed with the crowd.”

The couple married in 2013 after meeting in 2006 and their relationship features heavily in Sarah’s material.

Following the gig, Gary tweeted: Lovely show at Norwich Playhouse tonight. Great crowd.

“Struggled to get hold of a support act for tonight so I got someone called Sarah Millicanb to do some new stuff.

“I predict she’ll go far.”