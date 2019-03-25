Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Sarah Millican performs surprise set at Norwich Playhouse

25 March, 2019 - 12:17
Sarah Millican during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.

Sarah Millican during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.

PA Archive/PA Images

The audience at a comedy gig this weekend were “absolutely thrilled” when Sarah Millican made a surprise appearance.

Gary Delaney gave his fans more than they bargained for on Saturday night when he brought his wife and one of Britain’s top comics on stage.

Gary, who is a regular on Mock the Week, was at the venue for his Gagster’S Paradise UK tour and introduced Sarah after doing a pre-warm up for the crowd.

Geordie comic Sarah tried out some of her new material and it was a complete surprise to Playhouse staff and the Front of House Duty Manager was only told on the night.

Rowan Whiteside, Marketing and Communications Officer at the Playhouse, said: “The audience were absolutely thrilled, and there was a huge round of applause.

“Sarah Millican was brilliant as always.

“She performed at the Playhouse several times in 2010 and before and it was a pleasure to have her back on our stage.

“Gary Delaney is much-loved Playhouse regular and this was his second sold-out show here of 2019.

“It was another fabulous Saturday night at the Playhouse!”

James Chamberlin, aged 40 from Wymondham, who was at the gig said: “It was a complete shock for all of the audience.

“When he said her name she got loud cheers and a big round of applause.

“She was trying some new material and I remember one joke where she said she knows the way she is going to die is looking up whilst driving on the motorway trying to spot what type of bird of prey is flying by.

“A lot were work in progress from what I remember.

“Gary’s set was really good and he was relaxed with the crowd.”

The couple married in 2013 after meeting in 2006 and their relationship features heavily in Sarah’s material.

Following the gig, Gary tweeted: Lovely show at Norwich Playhouse tonight. Great crowd.

“Struggled to get hold of a support act for tonight so I got someone called Sarah Millicanb to do some new stuff.

“I predict she’ll go far.”

Related articles

Most Read

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Wanted person walks past police in Norwich as they were making arrest

Police are urging people to make sure they secure their homes overnight. Picture: Ian Burt.

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Chinese restaurant in Norwich nominated for national award

Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich, has been nominated for a national award. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Wanted person walks past police in Norwich as they were making arrest

Police are urging people to make sure they secure their homes overnight. Picture: Ian Burt.

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Chinese restaurant in Norwich nominated for national award

Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich, has been nominated for a national award. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Sarah Millican performs surprise set at Norwich Playhouse

Sarah Millican during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Woman, 72, admits speeding at 71mph in 40mph limit in Norfolk village

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“We must have a united front” - call to action to tackle county lines drug gangs

Crimestoppers bring their advan to Goodman way, to encourage the public to get in touch with any information regarding county lines drug dealing. From left to right: Crimestopper's Philip Breckon, PC Oliver Marson and Cllr Joanna Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Roofing firm pledges £10k to EACH nook appeal

The new nook Norfolk hospice site at Quidenham this month complete with its new roof. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists