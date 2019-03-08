N&N Festival, Sarah Jane Morris review: A treat of a show

Sarah Jane Morris. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

James Goffin reviews Sarah Jane Morris at Norwich Playhouse for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

This special tribute show saw jazz and R&B vocalist Sarah Jane Morris exploring the songs of Scottish folk singer songwriter John Martyn.

Accompanied by a small band led by Tony Remy and interspersed with short films of Martyn's friends and family, the affectionate journey ran through a dozen of his songs.

The opening Fairytale Lullaby was a gentle start, with delicate acoustic guitar dominating, before moving on to the fuller sounds of Couldn't Love You More and Call Me.

Morris has a strong and distinctive voice and just as distinctive appearance, with her curly locks on top of an eye-catching kimono-bustle affair. The power of her delivery came through most strongly in Sweet Little Mystery, May You Never and Solid Air, whose complicated guitar lines also demonstrated the skill of the band.

The main set closed with a thumping rendition of Don't Want To Know, with the audience serving as backing vocalists. A treat of a show.