Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

N&N Festival, Sarah Jane Morris review: A treat of a show

PUBLISHED: 15:55 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 20 May 2019

Sarah Jane Morris. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

Sarah Jane Morris. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

James Goffin reviews Sarah Jane Morris at Norwich Playhouse for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

This special tribute show saw jazz and R&B vocalist Sarah Jane Morris exploring the songs of Scottish folk singer songwriter John Martyn.

You may also want to watch:

Accompanied by a small band led by Tony Remy and interspersed with short films of Martyn's friends and family, the affectionate journey ran through a dozen of his songs.

The opening Fairytale Lullaby was a gentle start, with delicate acoustic guitar dominating, before moving on to the fuller sounds of Couldn't Love You More and Call Me.

Morris has a strong and distinctive voice and just as distinctive appearance, with her curly locks on top of an eye-catching kimono-bustle affair. The power of her delivery came through most strongly in Sweet Little Mystery, May You Never and Solid Air, whose complicated guitar lines also demonstrated the skill of the band.

The main set closed with a thumping rendition of Don't Want To Know, with the audience serving as backing vocalists. A treat of a show.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Jail for Norwich man who made former partner’s life hell

Kalum Aldous-Morris. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

People urged to rally behind city’s biggest street party as event enters a new era

Lord Mayor's Celebration, Norwich 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Jail for Norwich man who made former partner’s life hell

Kalum Aldous-Morris. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

People urged to rally behind city’s biggest street party as event enters a new era

Lord Mayor's Celebration, Norwich 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

N&N Festival, Renegade Brass Band review: Energetic, fun and something just that little bit different

Renegade Brass Band. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich Festival

‘Please clear up after your dogs’: Headteacher’s plea to stop dog fouling near school grounds

A pile of dog mess left beside a bin in a play area near Mile Cross Primary School in Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Nuisance 999 caller told by judge: ‘You stop the call from people who have a genuine need’

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists