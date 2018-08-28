Search

Rain

Video

Santa’s grotto for dogs is coming to Norwich this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:19 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:31 23 November 2018

Santa's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony Kelly

Santa's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony Kelly

Archant

Santa paws is coming to the city this Christmas as a grotto for dogs returns to Norwich.

The festive season is in full swing in the city and now you can make sure your four-legged friend isn’t left out.

The grotto is returning by popular demand and is taking place on Saturday, December 8 outside The Forum.

Visitors can bring their pets to meet Santa Woof Woof and take a free photo to share with friends and family and fancy dress is encouraged.

The event is run in partnership with RSPCA Norwich & Mid Norfolk and visitors are welcome to donate to the charity on the day.

Santa's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony KellySanta's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony Kelly

The grotto is also supported by Pets as Therapy who work with dogs and their owners to help others.

You can also make sure your dog isn’t on the naughty list this year as a pet behaviourist from Companion Care vets will be on hand to give advice.

Independent craft brewery Brewdog, which has a branch in Queen Street, will be holding a lucky draw with the chance to win vouchers for special ‘Dog Pawties’ at the bar.

The Forum will be holding a wide range of activities and events including Modern County Crafts Christmas Fair, Cards for Good Causes, located in the Portakabin near Theatre Street, and the Big C charity has organised carol performances.

