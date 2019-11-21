Sam Coe to celebrate solo album launch with hometown Norwich gig

To celebrate stepping out on her own with the announcement of her debut solo album, Sam Coe will be performing at Epic Studios in Norwich.

The show will take place on November 28, the release date for the record, with support from Americana group The Fatherline.

Also known for playing with her band The Long Shadows, Sam Coe is embracing being an unashamed British artist and hopes to bring sincerity and soul to the UK industry.

Heading back into the studio under the label GingerDog Records, Sam's songwriting reflects 33 years of her self-confessed 's**t storm' of a life.

"If you get to the end of the line and look back, I would hate to feel like I had any regrets - have fun, chase every adventure, leave your legacy," she explains.

Influenced by the sound of throw-back instrumentation like the Fender Rhodes, the new record, titled Comeback Queen, is heavily piano driven whilst also combining tremolo guitars, hammond organ and her beloved Gibson with an emotional and raw vocal.

Described by Simon Birds of Redroad FM as "the best album I've heard all year. So heartfelt, so perfect, it's a work of genius", Comeback Queen looks to build on Sam's career that has already seen her nominated for a British Country Music Award.

Alongside the rave reviews, her solo music has already seen other success with the first single from the album, titled Hard Time, going straight to No.2 in the iTunes Country Chart. Her music has also been added to the NOW That's What I Call Country playlist on Apple Music making her one of only two UK acts to make the cut - along with The Shires.

- Sam Coe's debut album Comeback Queen will be available from iTunes, Spotify and all good streaming services from November 28

