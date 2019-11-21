Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Sam Coe to celebrate solo album launch with hometown Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 10:51 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 21 November 2019

Norwich based singer-songwriter Sam Coe. Picture: Supplied by Sam Coe

Norwich based singer-songwriter Sam Coe. Picture: Supplied by Sam Coe

Supplied by Sam Coe

To celebrate stepping out on her own with the announcement of her debut solo album, Sam Coe will be performing at Epic Studios in Norwich.

Norwich based singer-songwriter Sam Coe. Picture: Supplied by Sam CoeNorwich based singer-songwriter Sam Coe. Picture: Supplied by Sam Coe

The show will take place on November 28, the release date for the record, with support from Americana group The Fatherline.

Also known for playing with her band The Long Shadows, Sam Coe is embracing being an unashamed British artist and hopes to bring sincerity and soul to the UK industry.

Heading back into the studio under the label GingerDog Records, Sam's songwriting reflects 33 years of her self-confessed 's**t storm' of a life.

"If you get to the end of the line and look back, I would hate to feel like I had any regrets - have fun, chase every adventure, leave your legacy," she explains.

Influenced by the sound of throw-back instrumentation like the Fender Rhodes, the new record, titled Comeback Queen, is heavily piano driven whilst also combining tremolo guitars, hammond organ and her beloved Gibson with an emotional and raw vocal.

Described by Simon Birds of Redroad FM as "the best album I've heard all year. So heartfelt, so perfect, it's a work of genius", Comeback Queen looks to build on Sam's career that has already seen her nominated for a British Country Music Award.

Alongside the rave reviews, her solo music has already seen other success with the first single from the album, titled Hard Time, going straight to No.2 in the iTunes Country Chart. Her music has also been added to the NOW That's What I Call Country playlist on Apple Music making her one of only two UK acts to make the cut - along with The Shires.

- Sam Coe's debut album Comeback Queen will be available from iTunes, Spotify and all good streaming services from November 28

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Norwich Cathedral to launch new Children’s Choir

Norwich Cathedral is starting a new Children�s Choir which is open to all six to 11-year-olds who love to sing. Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Seven of Norfolk’s best record shops

A thriving Soundclash in St Benedict's Street, Norwich on Record Store Day

Have you been trapped by a cold caller like Channel 5’s Jane?

Don't get trapped by fraudulent cold callers Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iwan Roberts: Time for Pukki to forget about Finland and focus on City

Teemu Pukki will be looking to rediscover his scoring touch in the Premier League with Norwich City this weekend. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists