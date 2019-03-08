Search

Sam Coe & The Long Shadows gig to complete local promoter’s hat-trick of country and Americana shows

PUBLISHED: 10:13 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 10 April 2019

Sam Coe & The Long Shadows to headline Norwich Arts Centre. Photo: Supplied by Craig Hill

Sam Coe & The Long Shadows to headline Norwich Arts Centre. Photo: Supplied by Craig Hill

Supplied by Craig Hill

Local promoter The Tilting Sky will complete a hat-trick of country and Americana shows in Norwich this Friday.

Sam Coe & The Long Shadows Norwich Arts Centre poster. Photo: Supplied by Craig HillSam Coe & The Long Shadows Norwich Arts Centre poster. Photo: Supplied by Craig Hill

The Tilting Sky, aka Craig Hill, will be concluding these shows with a headline performance by Norwich-based modern country band Sam Coe & The Long Shadows on April 12 at Norwich Arts Centre.

This show follows on from Morganway’s headline show at Epic Studios on March 15 and Jake Morrell’s headline Waterfront Studio show on March 30.

Sam Coe & The Long Shadows will be performing songs from their critically acclaimed 2017 debut album Full Moon with the addition of some new material that will form part of their eagerly anticipated follow up record.

Friday’s gig will see Hot Raisin and True Adventures filling the supporting slots - both of whom are also local bands.

Hot Raisin, a pop-folk/indie group from Norwich, continue to receive glowing credits and rapturous applause wherever they play and this show will see them performing in their full band set-up.

True Adventures, a folk band from Norfolk, released their stand out single Better Tomorrow Today in 2018 whilst previous single North Atlantic Ocean edges ever closer to an impressive 400,000 plays on Spotify.

Mr Hill’s trio of shows paves the way for The Waterfront Sessions on August 4 - a full day of East Coast Country & Americana music at The Waterfront in Norwich.

There will be an afternoon acoustic session in the garden featuring Lisa Redford, Tom Malachowski, Rory Hill, Lucy Grubb, The Revelation Brothers and Hot Raisin.

This will be followed by an evening session in the main room of the venue which will include performances from Morganway, The Vagabond, Sam Coe & The Long Shadows and Little Red Kings.

• Tickets to Sam Coe & The Long Shadows on April 12 are available for £9 advance from Norwich Arts Centre’s website

• Tickets to The Waterfront Sessions on August 4 are available for £10 advance from the UEA Tickets Bookings website

