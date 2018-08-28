Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Tourism Awards
Video

Sam Claflin joins cast of Peaky Blinders

PUBLISHED: 09:36 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:34 22 October 2018

Sam Claflin has joined the cast of BBC drama Peaky Blinders. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sam Claflin has joined the cast of BBC drama Peaky Blinders. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Sam Claflin has been announced as one of the new stars of the Bafta award-winning drama series Peaky Blinders.

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Norwich, is one of a number of new cast members for the fifth series of Steven Knight’s acclaimed crime family saga.

The Hunger Games and Me Before You Star said he “couldn’t feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show” and described the BBC show as a “consistently brilliant production”.

Claflin was born in Ipswich and attended Costessey High School in Norwich. He studied Performing Arts at Norwich City College and worked at Sainsbury’s and GAP while studying.

Other new names announced for Peaky Blinders include Anya Taylor-Joy and Brian Gleeson.

Series five, which is currently being filmed, finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere.

When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell calls on fans to pay tribute to Norfolk man killed in crash

Todd Cantwell of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018

Motorcyclist thrown from bike and under lorry near NDR roundabout, inquest hears

David Gooch, who died in a crash in Rackheath. Picture: Norfolk police/Family

Video: Rough sleeping project in Norwich helps 122 people in its first three months

Pathways support workers on early morning outreach in Norwich. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Video: Debenhams reportedly looking to close third of UK stores

Debenhams shop / store, Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Heavy bronze statue stolen from garden

Bronze statue stolen from Colton. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide