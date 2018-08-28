Video

Sam Claflin joins cast of Peaky Blinders

Sam Claflin has joined the cast of BBC drama Peaky Blinders. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Sam Claflin has been announced as one of the new stars of the Bafta award-winning drama series Peaky Blinders.

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Norwich, is one of a number of new cast members for the fifth series of Steven Knight’s acclaimed crime family saga.

The Hunger Games and Me Before You Star said he “couldn’t feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show” and described the BBC show as a “consistently brilliant production”.

Claflin was born in Ipswich and attended Costessey High School in Norwich. He studied Performing Arts at Norwich City College and worked at Sainsbury’s and GAP while studying.

Other new names announced for Peaky Blinders include Anya Taylor-Joy and Brian Gleeson.

Series five, which is currently being filmed, finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere.

When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.