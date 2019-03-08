Search

Russell Kane review: a brilliant night of comedy in which no subject is safe

PUBLISHED: 10:41 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 27 May 2019

Russell Kane. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Russell Kane. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Russell Kane returned last night for another fast-paced and energetic sell-out evening of laugh out loud, seat-wetting comedy at Norwich Theatre Royal as part of his The Fast and the Curious tour.

He is introduced to the stage by the hilarious and unpretentious Kelly Convey, whose quick succession through the comedy ranks since her first stand up show in March 2016, seems unsurprising. She engages the audience in comical discussions of relationships, love and shower curtains, making it quite clear how she gained such a prestigious spot on the tours of both Russell Kane and Alan Carr.

After Kelly's introduction, Russell bounds onto the stage like a pug on Berrocca, and graces the awaiting audience with some of his flamboyant dance moves, followed by a barrage of abuse about the horrendous state of train services to Norwich on a Sunday. Russell is clearly not a stranger to Norwich, I have personally seen him perform here at least twice previously, but his knowledge of its locals, the accent and history, does not go unappreciated, as audience members lap up his jibes at the lack of any decent roads out of the city and the state of our city wall. He is however just warming up, for the main thrust of his show is to accurately describe the two types of people in the world, one being the "fast and the curious" who in his own words "see more stuff and get more done." With a front row full of brave couples Russell takes aim at a twosome who become the main characters in some of his more hilarious depictions throughout the night. He then advises them, as well as the rest of us on how to slow down our pace of life, including a rather inspirational mention about tearing ourselves away from the "poisonous boxes" we carry around with us everywhere, and the dreaded headline grabbing Brexit also gets a mention before being given a short sharp shove off stage left. The second half includes rib-splitting tales of his family and in particular his wife and daughter, with relatable stories of shame and embarrassment which where met by sympathetic chuckles.

In brief if you are after a brilliant night of comedy, in which no subject is safe, you're not afraid of hearing a few naughty words and love hearing stories about bossy Mancunians who can't hold their Prosecco, a night with Russell Kane will be very well spent!

