Romanian restaurant set to open in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:33 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:33 03 December 2018

Olimpia Sadler, pictured, has applied to open a Romanian restaurant on Dereham Road in Norwich. The city council has granted the application.

Archant

Planning permission has been granted by Norwich City Council for a proposed Romanian restaurant in the city.

The applicant, Olimpia Sadler, said she hopes the restaurant, called Taste of Romania Brasov, will be open in two months.

Operating on Dereham Road, the business will serve traditional Romanian food including sarmale - leaves of cabbage stuffed with mince meat, rice and vegetables - various soups and stews, and dadanasi, a doughnut with sour cream and blackcurrant jam.

Ms Sadler said the menu will contain a lot of vegetables and healthy salads. The food will be washed down with Romanian wine and beer, as well as palinka, a plum brandy.

Originally from Bucharest, Ms Sadler moved to Norwich in 2015. In Romania she had run a number of businesses including bakeries. She later moved to the USA and met her husband, who is English, on a cruise ship. They then moved from Miami to Great Yarmouth.

Ms Sadler said that a chef will come from Romania after Christmas to work in the restaurant.

