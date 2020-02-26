Video

Norwich vegetarian restaurant named best in country

The River Green Cafe has been named the best restaurant for vegetarians in the whole country

A Norwich restaurant is toasting to success after being named the best for vegetarians in the whole of England.

Falafel mezze at the River Green Cafe in Trowse

The River Green Cafe in Trowse won the national category for best restaurant at the first Vegetarian and Vegan Awards 2020, which ran online with the winners revealed on Monday.

The win is bound to build on Norwich's reputation as one of the best places for meat-free meals in the country and Wild Thyme in the city centre was also one of the 11 finalists for the same award.

There was further representation for the city in the awards, which aim to celebrate the UK's plant-based food industry, with The Tipsy Vegan in St Benedicts Street in the best bar category and Trio's Catering for vegetarian and vegan-friendly caterer.

The River Green Cafe first started in 2011 in the former Trowse Bakery and is run by Chris Avey, who is also the head chef, and the win is even more special as all the nominations were made by the public.

Chris Avey is celebrating success after his restaurant The River Green Cafe was named the best restaurant in the UK at the first Vegetarian and Vegan Awards

Mr Avey, who has been a vegetarian for 30 years and a vegan for three, said: "We're pleased as punch and it is wonderful to get a bit of publicity out of it and we are also launching our Supper Clubs from next week so it is good to launch with the winner's logo.

"I want to thank our customers who have supported us over the years and it is hard going in our sector at the moment so it is nice to get a bit of recognition at the start of the year."

Everything they serve at River Green Cafe is made from scratch, utilising local and seasonal produce, and dishes include pad Thai, a Morrocan platter and a vegetarian version of a Wellington, which is their most popular dish.

The new Supper Club launches on March 5, where up to 14 diners will enjoy several sharing dishes, and you can book at rivergreencafe.co.uk/cheftable