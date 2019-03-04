“A must see” - Alien Ant Farm return to the stage in Norwich

For most, Alien Ant Farm are a band remembered for their early 2000s covers of famous songs such as Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal.

But the California rock band played to a packed out Waterfront with the crowd singing back everyone one of their songs despite the non-mainstream attention they have had.

Making a splash in the music scene in 2001 with the release of their second album ANThology and hit single Movies for a generation they were a household name.

Although some of the band members have changed, apart from drummer Mike Cosgrove, guitarist Terry Corso, and singer Dryden Mitchell, their sound was unforgettable.

The tone of Dryden’s voice sent fans back to listening to Alien Ant Farm in their rooms on CD or to the many games that their songs have featured on including Tony Hawks and Madden.

The bands early millennia rock sound was a treat to have return to the stage especially in a time where rock bands are fading from the mainstream.

Kicking it off with Movies the band played to their audience knowing that most will have mainly heard their Anthology album, mostly sticking to songs from this record.

Dryden had great interaction with the crowd even saying how he missed his mother when on the road.

Ending with the Smooth Criminal he remarked, who likes covers? To which the crowd replied with every lyric of the song.

Hopefully as Alien Ant Farm continue to tour they will introduce the new generation to what I would describe as glorious time of indie rock and nu-metal.

If they are coming to your city they are a must see.