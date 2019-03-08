Review: No Such Thing As A Fish at Norwich Theatre Royal

If you are a fan of podcasts than the show No Such Thing As A Fish will not be a new name to you.

Being one of the most listened to in the world attracting 700,000 subscribers since its launch in March 2014 the podcast has expanded into shows, books and a TV special.

Hosts, and QI elves, James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray, Anna Ptaszynski, Dan Schreiber brought the podcast to Norwich Theatre Royal on Friday, March 22, treating fans to a new Fish experience.

Splitting the show into two parts it started with a range of comedy as each host took to the mic to pitch how they could increase the listeners to the podcast.

This provided a mix of comedy that had the audience in stitches as each pitch focused on a different subject from a Fish film to a political party and song.

All while including various fun and interesting facts the podcast is famed for.

Each host was able to bring their own style of comedy to the mic with Harkin bringing his puns, Ptaszynski, her dry humour, Schreiber’s upbeat, fast laughs and Murray’s mockery. There was something to leave everyone laughing.

The second half of the show was a live recording of the podcast that will go on streaming services within a couple of weeks.

It was a different experience to have the four in front of you, watching something that you have listened to for years. But they embraced the audience participation bouncing off what made the Norwich crowd laugh.

Paying homage to Norwich, with Harkin in a City shirt, they shared interesting facts about Norwich that had the audience saying “Normal for Norfolk”.

If you are a fan of the podcast than No Such Thing As A Fish is a must see. While being a great show it is also a rare insight into the recording process, laughs and fun that goes into recording the show which many have listened to for years.

Even if you’re new to the show, the varying style of comedy is sure to have something that will appeal to you.