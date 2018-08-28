Search

Review: From The Jam celebrate in style in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:33 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:40 02 December 2018

From The Jam. Photo: Derek-D-Souza

Derek-D-Souza

Wow, that was some 40th birthday party!

Norwich’s Open venue was packed and bouncing as From The Jam delighted fans with a fantastic 90-minute set as part of their All Mod Cons anniversary tour.

Yes, believe it or not it is four decades since the release of The Jam’s third studio album of the same name, which pushed the band into the forefront of Britain’s music industry.

Bassist Bruce Foxton is the one remaining The Jam member in From The Jam and still oozes class, relentless energy and passion for the music.

He said before Saturday’s gig; “It doesn’t feel like 40 years and it doesn’t sound like 40 years.

He was absolutely right.

Along with fellow From The Jam members vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon and pianist Andy Fairclough, Foxton put on a night to remember for the city audience, many of whom knew just about every word of every track.

As promised the band played the album in its entirety as well as other The Jam hits such as Town Called Malice and Going Underground.

From The Jam will soon be embarking on a world tour including dates in Japan, New Zealand and Australia but Norwich fans need not fear as they are back in the city next May at the Let’s Rock Festival in Earlham Park.

Before they took to the stage on Saturday, the crowd got a real treat with a set from one of Britain’s Leading rhythm and blues bands, Nine Below Zero.

Ian Clarke

