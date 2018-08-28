Review: The Daniel Wakeford Experience - ‘If happiness was a person it would be Daniel’

Daniel Wakeford performing in Norwich. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

If happiness was a person it would be Daniel Wakeford.

Although his music can not be described as revolutionary one thing it does do is put a smile on your face.

The Daniel Wakeford Experience played at Epic Studios, Magdalen Street, Norwich, on Wednesday, November 21 and brought enthusiasm for music and performing to The Fine City.

Performing “It’s a Wonderful City”, a song about his home town Brighton, the audience was dancing and singing along with the 30 year old.

Daniel became well-known after appearing on the Channel 4 show The Undateables, in which people living with disabilities look for love, in 2015.

On the show he expressed his love for music and has gone on to release two albums and now tour the UK.

Filling the room with feel good music the Norwich crowd were dancing, waving and singing - the perfect come-up on a Wednesday night to keep people going until the weekend.

Outside of the music it was great to see that so many people who live with disabilities in Norwich had come out to see Daniel, who has autism, and see those of all ages and abilities enjoying the gig.

Not only is Daniel a musician to those with disabilities but it was clear to see that he proves to show you can do the things you love, no matter who you are.

Because of his autism Daniel can often find it hard to express what he wants to say. Leaving him at times to talk to the other band members or slow down and think what he was trying to say. The Norwich audience supported him through this cheering and shouting encouragement to Daniel who was able to continue and put on an amazing show.

It was wonderful to see a musician who clearly loves what he does and share that enthusiasm with Norwich.

After calls for an encore Daniel returned to the stage to perform “Playboy Girls”, one of his first songs off the album The Songs of Gigs, which had the crowd jumping to end the night.

After his set Daniel stayed back to sign autographs at meet his fans. It was clear to see the difference that Daniel has made to peoples live’s and what an inspiration he has been.