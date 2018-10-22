Review: Ash at the Waterfront in Norwich

Ash on stage at the Waterfront in Norwich. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Ash’s debut album was called 1977, which had a particular resonance for me. The year I was born! Of course, it was also the year two of the then four members of the Northern Irish band were born, and calling their album that in 1996 showed they were owning their youth and speaking directly to our generation.

Most other patrons at Ash’s Waterfront gig on October 21 seemed about my age, and thrilled to hear the band are still able to carry off the same post-punk beats and chord changes that filled our summers two decades ago.

We heard from the old favourites: Shining Light, Burn Baby Burn, Kung Fu and Walking Barefoot in the encore. Angel Interceptor got a lovely overture in the form of the Cantina Band song from Star Wars, another child of 1977 and one of Ash’s cultural touchstones.

Newer tracks such as Buzzkill and Confessions in the Pool from their 2018 album Islands showed Tim Wheeler and the guys are still using the same edgy recipe. If they keep cooking this way Ash will always be welcome in Norwich.

STUART ANDERSON