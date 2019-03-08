Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

N&N Festival, Reverse review: you quickly become blasé about not seeing where you're going

PUBLISHED: 10:24 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 17 May 2019

Reverse. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019

Reverse. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019

Supplied by Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019

The concept of Reverse is simple: walk backwards around the city, getting a new view on Norwich. The outcome is something much more profound.

Perhaps I'm too familiar with the city's vistas to get much of a surprise from the viewpoints offered on this winding tour around the centre of Norwich. The opening view of St John's Cathedral from Chapelfield Gardens is a delight, but except from some surprising detours through the innards of The Forum and Norwich Castle there is not much new to see here.

What there is is a revelation as to how your own senses operate. Kitted out with headphones that provide a witty and evocative soundtrack as you traverse the urban landscape, you walk backwards following a white taped line, guided by special symbols showing changes of direction, steps, and other obstacles. There are also, thankfully, strategically-placed volunteers on hand to save you from striding obliviously into oncoming traffic.

You may also want to watch:

The white line itself is oddly liberating. Armed with the knowledge that in the days of lawsuits and health and safety the route must have been though dozens of risk assessments, you quickly become blasé about not seeing where you're going. Gentleman's Walk - normally a game of dodgems looking out for pushchairs, proselytisers, and the Puppet Man becomes disconcertingly tranquil: you just trust people will get out of your way. (And, perhaps thanks to you being a weirdo walking backwards wearing headphones, they do just that - alongside a bit of pointing).

You became acutely aware of the slightest incline - Hay Hill never felt so steep - and not just your direction but your perception of spaces becomes reversed. Outdoor spaces, objectively more exposed and threating, feel carefree whereas interiors provoke more nervousness, with their narrow circulation strips and immovable barriers. Somehow the texture of surfaces become more tangible: moving from stone, to wood, to grass, is distinct in a way that normally is barely perceived.

Artist Johannes Bellinkx's concept looks simple and silly. The experience is anything but.

Most Read

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Benefits cheat claimed he could hardly walk so he could get £52,935 in hand-outs

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Most Read

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Benefits cheat claimed he could hardly walk so he could get £52,935 in hand-outs

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Man left needing surgery after being bitten on nose outside pub

St Andrews Street in Norwich, where an altercation took place in which a man was bitten on the nose. Picture: Google

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Watch Pukki plunder in the Premier League, insists Brentford chief

Teemu Pukki spearheaded Norwich City's Championship promotion charge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City report card: What a ride for Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey forged a formidable pairing with Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists