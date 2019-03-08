Search

Reggae Legends review: Some of the finest reggae artists of all time

PUBLISHED: 11:05 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 07 May 2019

Reggae Legends at The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture: David Warman

Reggae Legends at The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture: David Warman

David Warman

Jamaican music legends Max Romeo and Eek-a-Mouse delivered Jah motion to the dancefloor with a virtuoso showcase at the Waterfront on Saturday night.

The two artists were also supported by the Mighty Diamonds and Big Youth as part of the Legends of Reggae tour that entertained a packed audience in Norwich.

Adorning a full Zorro exterior, Eek-a-Mouse, whose top hits include Wa do dem & Rude boy Jamaican, performed his full repertoire of sizeable hits through the ages since bursting into the music scene in Kingston, Jamaica, in the late seventies.

Fellow titanic Reggae star Max Romeo's, whose signature track Chase the Devil, that was later sampled as part of The Prodigy's drum and bass smash hit 'Out of Space' in 1992, did not disappoint.

The 74-year old melodist reeled off other classic hits including 'War ina Babylon' and Selassie I Forever, rounding off the evening with a rendition of the late Bob Marley's 'Redemption Song' as gig goers were treated to a four hour showing from some of the finest reggae artists of all time.

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Most Read

