PUBLISHED: 09:36 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 05 September 2019

Reel Big Fish. Picture: Jodi Photography

Reel Big Fish are set to bring their November UK tour to Norwich.

Reel Big Fish November 2019 tour poster. Picture: Sonic PRReel Big Fish November 2019 tour poster. Picture: Sonic PR

The show will take place on November 20 at Epic Studios and is the penultimate date of their four-show UK stint that will also stop in Bexhill, Northampton and Margate.

Reel Big Fish were one of the legions of Southern California ska-punk bands to edge into the mainstream following the mid-90s success of No Doubt and Sublime.

The band were distinguished by their hyperkinetic stage shows, juvenile humour, ironic covers of new wave pop songs and metallic shards of ska. The group cultivated an underground following that broke into the mainstream in the summer of 1997 when their single Sell Out became a modern rock favourite on radio and MTV.

Their appearance in the movie BASEketball as the halftime band also gained them more fans and helped the band's popularity to grow. Still fronted by original lead singer and songwriter Aaron Barrett, they are continuing to release albums and tour relentlessly playing even more countries and bigger venues all over the world.

With the late 2018 release of the band's eighth studio album, Life Sucks...Let's Dance, Reel Big Fish are finding themselves with a new focus and a renewed sense of purpose.

Barrett said, "We started recording the album in January 2018 and really took our time with it. Our friend and engineer David Irish just finished building his new studio Pot of Gold in Orange, CA, and we loved how everything sounds there."

"There's just really good energy and good vibes there, plus there's a really adorable studio kitten named Iggy Fluff there, so we may have accidentally made a positive, happy record instead of a pissed off, hateful record. Also, I had just got married so there might be a few sappy love songs on the album too! Yuck!"

"Recording the album with this line up was really fun, we all get along really well these days and everybody was excited to make a new record. Everybody had lots of great ideas and really got creative with everything and I really think it shows."

- Tickets to see Reel Big Fish on November 20 are available for £18.50 from Epic Studios' website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

