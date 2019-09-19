Red Rum Club to bring autumn tour to Norwich

Liverpool six-piece Red Rum Club. Picture: Supplied by Sonic PR Supplied by Sonic PR

Spaghetti Western rock 'n' roll outfit Red Rum Club are set to bring their autumn tour to Norwich.

The show will take place on October 7 at The Waterfront Studio and comes straight off the back of the release of their debut album Matador.

Matador was recorded at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool with added production assistance from Chris Taylor. Packed with swashbuckling song narratives and gripping guitar lines, the album lassoes the listener with 10 potently original tracks gleaming with widescreen ambition.

It was hailed as an 'ambitious debut from the Liverpool six-piece' by MOJO and 'a fresh, rumbustious and exciting sound' by The Daily Express.

With cavaliering thrills'n'spills in abundance, a string of high octane singles also saw the sextet take the airwaves by storm with nationwide radio play from BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio Wales and Radio X; with the band also personally invited to BBC 6Music by Steve Lamacq for an exclusive live session.

The Liverpool six-piece have had a landmark 12 months performing with their album receiving critical acclaim and performing sets at the likes of Glastonbury, Y Not, Truck, Sound City and Isle of Wight festivals.

These shows have gained them countless fans which enabled them to sell out their hometown show at Liverpool's O2 Academy.

Certification of their hard-earned dues, Red Rum Club were also awarded the prestigious Pirate Prodigies UK industry prize for Best Emerging Band of 2018.

- Tickets to see Red Rum Club on October 7 at The Waterfront Studio are available for £10 from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

