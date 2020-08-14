Norwich comedy club announces summer events at Norfolk Showground

Red Card Comedy Club, which has been established in Norwich for 18 years, is set to return this summer with two jam-packed outdoor shows.

The club first launched at Carrow Road in 2002 and it has been supporting upcoming comedians since it first started, with many going on to become household names.

While its monthly event at the stadium has been cancelled since March, all is not lost as Red Card Comedy Club Live comes to the Norfolk Showground this summer.

It is part of the Summertime Social festival, which features a month of outdoor entertainment with comedy, live music, cinema and more.

The first event will take place on Thursday, August 20 and will star The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue, Christian Reilly, Jeff Innocent and Rich Wilson.

Mr Wilson said: “It really has been an incredibly strange time.

“I’d been working hard for fifteen years and then one day back in March, within twenty minutes, my entire career had disappeared.

“I genuinely thought I’d never perform live again so it has been so nice to see that Red Card Comedy Club, one of the finest clubs in the land, is flapping its phoenix like wings so that we can bring some much needed, post-lockdown joy to the good people of Norwich.”

The second event will be on Thursday, September 3 with Geoff Norcott, Daliso Chaponda, who reached the Britain’s Got Talent final in 2017, Helen Bauer and Sally-Anne Hayward and doors open for both at 5.30pm.

Mr Norcott said: “Not only am I stoked to be doing these gigs, my wife is too, she has missed me being on the road more than I have.

“I can’t wait to talk to an audience who haven’t heard all my jokes before.”

To adhere to social distancing there will be roped out areas for groups of two to four and a one-way system.

There will also be a bar and food available from local vendors at the Eating Street Market, which will run throughout Summertime Social, and on-site parking.

Tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee) and you can book at summertimesocial.musthavetickets.co.uk