Search

Advanced search

Norwich comedy club announces summer events at Norfolk Showground

PUBLISHED: 09:27 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 14 August 2020

Christian Reilly is one of the names that has been announced for Red Card Comedy Club Live at the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

Christian Reilly is one of the names that has been announced for Red Card Comedy Club Live at the Norfolk Showground Picture: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

Archant

Red Card Comedy Club, which has been established in Norwich for 18 years, is set to return this summer with two jam-packed outdoor shows.

The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue Picture: Supplied by Red Card Comedy ClubThe Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue Picture: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

The club first launched at Carrow Road in 2002 and it has been supporting upcoming comedians since it first started, with many going on to become household names.

While its monthly event at the stadium has been cancelled since March, all is not lost as Red Card Comedy Club Live comes to the Norfolk Showground this summer.

It is part of the Summertime Social festival, which features a month of outdoor entertainment with comedy, live music, cinema and more.

The first event will take place on Thursday, August 20 and will star The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue, Christian Reilly, Jeff Innocent and Rich Wilson.

Mr Wilson said: “It really has been an incredibly strange time.

READ MORE: Showground event to host Bongo’s Bingo, live music and cinema

Rich Hall Picture: Supplied by Red Card Comedy ClubRich Hall Picture: Supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

“I’d been working hard for fifteen years and then one day back in March, within twenty minutes, my entire career had disappeared.

“I genuinely thought I’d never perform live again so it has been so nice to see that Red Card Comedy Club, one of the finest clubs in the land, is flapping its phoenix like wings so that we can bring some much needed, post-lockdown joy to the good people of Norwich.”

The second event will be on Thursday, September 3 with Geoff Norcott, Daliso Chaponda, who reached the Britain’s Got Talent final in 2017, Helen Bauer and Sally-Anne Hayward and doors open for both at 5.30pm.

Mr Norcott said: “Not only am I stoked to be doing these gigs, my wife is too, she has missed me being on the road more than I have.

READ MORE: Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

“I can’t wait to talk to an audience who haven’t heard all my jokes before.”

To adhere to social distancing there will be roped out areas for groups of two to four and a one-way system.

There will also be a bar and food available from local vendors at the Eating Street Market, which will run throughout Summertime Social, and on-site parking.

Tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee) and you can book at summertimesocial.musthavetickets.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Last resort’ as council gets go-ahead to force eyesore pub site owner to sell up

Gail Harris, Norwich City Council cabinet member for social housing. Pic: Archant Library.

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Most Read

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Last resort’ as council gets go-ahead to force eyesore pub site owner to sell up

Gail Harris, Norwich City Council cabinet member for social housing. Pic: Archant Library.

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

City unveil new home kit

Norwich City have unveiled their new home strip for the 2020/21 season. Picture: Norwich City FC

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It was not his decision to make - children devastated by murder of mum

Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY