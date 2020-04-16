Video

Norwich zero waste shop and cafe reveals big plans on first birthday

Cata Parrish is celebrating the first birthday of her sustainable shop and cafe Re. Source in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The owner of a packaging free store says it is hoping to come back stronger than ever - despite having to cancel its first birthday celebrations due to coronavirus.

Re. Source offers a multitude of ethically sourced and organic foodstuffs from their general store in Timber Hill. Picture: Neil Didsbury Re. Source offers a multitude of ethically sourced and organic foodstuffs from their general store in Timber Hill. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Re. Source, in Norwich, was launched in April 2019 at 21 Timber Hill by Cata Parrish, 47, from Aylsham, and combines a package-free general store, where customers bring their own containers, with a cafe serving seasonal, local produce.

Re. Source has gained a legion of fans since it opened, with customers travelling from across the region to shop sustainably and Ms Parrish also creates her own plant-based milks and butter.

Ms Parrish said: “The last year has been pretty amazing and I’ve met some really lovely people and have had incredible support from the community.

“It has all been about great collaborations and we source our products locally, such as vegan cheeses from Nuts About Cheese based in Norwich.”

While they are closed due to coronavirus, they are running a collection and delivery service around Norwich and the route between the city and Aylsham.

Cata Parrish, owner of Re. Source, has decided to launch a delivery and collection service while they are closed due to coronavirus lockdown Picture: Neil Didsbury Cata Parrish, owner of Re. Source, has decided to launch a delivery and collection service while they are closed due to coronavirus lockdown Picture: Neil Didsbury

This has been made possible by local creative Carl Grint, owner of CGW3 design company, who has created them a website free of charge with their stocklist on.

As they look to the future, Ms Parrish, who also co-runs The Wellhouse Foundation mindfulness and yoga centre in Aylsham, has ambitious plans.

Ms Parrish said: “Bamboo Mental Healthorganisation in Norwich are helping fund our idea to turn the upstairs attic into a yoga community space.

“We are also planning to launch in rural market towns and I would like to be in Aylsham in some way and bring this sustainable way of life to people in the countryside.

“We are also going to be working with local companies to provide alcohol on tap where people bring their own containers.

Re. Source in Norwich sells locally sourced goods and gifts Picture: Neil Didsbury Re. Source in Norwich sells locally sourced goods and gifts Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Thanks to all our amazing customers who have been giving messages of support during this time - I am so happy to be part of a community who really care.”

Visit resourcegeneralstore.com or call 01603 617524 to find out details of collection and delivery.