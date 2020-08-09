Search

Rare edition Marvel fine art signed by Stan Lee goes on sale at Castle Fine Art

PUBLISHED: 16:52 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 09 August 2020

Castle Fine Art debuts �The Legacy Collection�, never before exhibited in the UK. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Archant

Castle Fine Art, located off Castle Meadow, has been given access to one of the largest collections of Marvel comic art in the United States and the signed, limited edition work is yours to purchase.

Moon Knight by Alex Maleev. Picture: Washington Green Fine Art Group LimitedMoon Knight by Alex Maleev. Picture: Washington Green Fine Art Group Limited

The Legacy Collection includes illustrations by acclaimed comic book artists John Romita Sr and Daniel Acuna and has never been seen before in the UK. The graphic works explore the early modern era of Marvel comics and reflect the vivid legacy of one of the most popular brands in the world today.

Each piece of work is hand-signed by the late comic book writer Stan Lee, who co-created X-men, Thor, Iron Man and many other of the greatest superheroes we know and love. He was the publisher and executive vice president of Marvel Comics.

Ian Weatherby-Blythe, Group Managing Director for Castle Fine Art galleries said: “With comic book sales increasing year on year, and the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the box office, it’s no surprise that our Marvel fine art programme continues to rank among the company’s most popular to date.

“Marvel has had a huge impact on popular culture - I think we can all relate to its very human characters in some way. This collection will appeal both to art collectors and superhero fans alike - giving them the chance to own a portion of comic book history.”

Captain America Theater of War- A Brother in Arms by Mitchell Breitweiser. Picture: Washington Green Fine Art Group LimitedCaptain America Theater of War- A Brother in Arms by Mitchell Breitweiser. Picture: Washington Green Fine Art Group Limited

Each image is available as a deluxe edition, collector’s edition and standard edition. For framed limited-edition graphics, prices start at £1,950 and more information can be found on the Castle Fine Art website.

The Most Dangerous Man Alive by Patrick Zircher. Picture: Washington Green Fine Art Group LimitedThe Most Dangerous Man Alive by Patrick Zircher. Picture: Washington Green Fine Art Group Limited

