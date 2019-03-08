Search

Rapper Lowkey to bring headline tour to Norwich next week

PUBLISHED: 13:41 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 20 April 2019

Rapper Lowkey. Picture: Supplied by Covered PR

Rapper Lowkey. Picture: Supplied by Covered PR

Supplied by Covered PR

Rapper and campaigner Lowkey will bring his headline UK/Ireland tour to Norwich next week.

Lowkey UK/Ireland tour poster. Picture: Supplied by Covered PRLowkey UK/Ireland tour poster. Picture: Supplied by Covered PR

The 17-date tour, which is already well underway, stops at The Waterfront in Norwich on April 24, finishing up in Dublin on May 4.

Lowkey's tour is in celebration of his highly anticipated album, Soundtrack To The Struggle 2, which was released on April 5. The album acts as a sequel to 2011's Soundtrack To The Struggle - which at the time was described as 'the best album of the year' by former BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra's Charlie Sloth.

The album acts as somewhat of a milestone in rap and hip hop, as Lowkey opts to feature fellow truth-tellers and free-thinkers; Noam Chomsky, Ken Loach and Frankie Boyle over a more traditionally musical approach to features. That said, it does feature musical talents such as Maverick Sabre, Kaia and long time collaborator and vocalist Mai Khalil.

Widely regarded as one of UK hip hop's finest, his socially conscious approach sets him apart from his contemporaries.

Perhaps best known for his two Fire In the Booth freestyles and a collaboration with Immortal Technique on Voices Of The Voiceless, Lowkey sits in a space alongside long time collaborator Akala using his music to challenge the status quo and injustices both at home and across the world.

Not only has Lowkey worked with some well-known names, his music has received millions of streams on Spotify, garnered over 45 million YouTube views as well as selling 25k albums digitally.

• Tickets to see Lowkey at The Waterfront Studio on April 24 are available for £16.30 advance via the UEA Ticket Bookings website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

