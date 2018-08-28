Rambert2 bringing next generation of dancers to Norwich

Leading contemporary dance company Rambert is a firm favourite with Norfolk dance fans, and now their newly-formed and exciting junior dance company; Rambert2, comes to Norwich Playhouse.

Rambert is a regular visitor to Norwich Theatre Royal, and audiences are sure to be delighted by seeing the next generation of Rambert dancers in the intimate auditorium of the Playhouse. Rambert2 is in Norwich for three performances on January 31 and February 1, showcasing the talents of 13 recently-graduated dancers from around the world.

The Rambert2 performance offers audiences the chance to see the very best of the world’s young dance stars, who will be performing a triple bill of short work created by some of the most exhilarating and fierce choreographers around today.

Grey Matter is a new dance work by Rambert’s newly-confirmed artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer, with original music by electronic and dancehall artist Gaika and fashion duo Cottweiler. The performance also includes two pieces that launched the international careers of their choreographers: E2 7SD, a duet by Sydney Dance Company artistic director and former Rambert dancer Rafael Bonachela, and Killer Pig by Israeli dance star Sharon Eyal which is a group work showcasing her intense and distinctive movement style.

Rowan Whiteside found out from Rambert2 dancer Faye Stoeser, the lead dancer of Grey Matter, what it is like for young dancers to be given such an opportunity.

Faye, can you tell me a little bit about yourself?

I am part of Rambert2, I trained at London Studio Centre before. I’m 25, so I’m the oldest in the company.

How did you start out as a dancer?

I started off actually doing jazz and musical theatre training, because I studied that at London Studio Centre. It wasn’t until my final year that I decided to focus on contemporary dance. Then I graduated and started doing a bit of freelance work, and then Rambert2 auditions came up and I auditioned. I wasn’t expecting to get through, but I did, and now here I am!

What will being part of Rambert2 mean for your career?

Rambert is Britain’s oldest dance company, and I’ve been watching Rambert for years at Sadler’s Wells, and just to be a part of that is incredible. Being around the main company is inspiring, and I’ve really learnt how to be a professional dancer. We’re working with world-class choreographers as well, who I never thought I would work with, and it’s just been incredible. Everyone is super-supportive, and it’s a great platform for the rest of my career.

You’re the lead on Grey Matter – what is the piece about?

It’s about a woman who has lost her memory as she’s got older, and the community around her that supports her. So I was lucky enough to play this woman, who is someone very close to Benoit, the choreographer. Honestly this part has taught me so much. Not only have I had to be able to do the moves, but I also need to be able to portray to the audience the story of this character, and honestly it’s so amazing to perform this piece. Every night it’s a different experience. I try to find a new experience every time; I try to find different scenarios and different stories that I can portray every time.

Describe the style of the dance, particularly Grey Matter, and how it feels to dance it?

For my part in Grey Matter, the movement is really relentless, especially the end. I just have do a solo and just keep going, and release the wild in me, kind of. You’re seeing different movement qualities throughout the piece, and by the end everyone else is walking slowly, and I’m kind of within the group going a bit crazy, and it’s as if I’ve lost my memories and I’m trying to find them throughout the piece. It’s almost like I’m searching for these memories within everyone else, within this community of people. There’s a mixture of movement styles within the piece, there’s some technique, there’s some grooviness, there’s some dynamic, there’s all sorts of things. It’s got a bit of everything.

How long have you been rehearsing?

We started rehearsing in mid-July. Obviously with Grey Matter it was a new creation, so it took a much longer time to rehearse that. The other two pieces were restaged pieces, so they were already made, so they just had to come and teach it to us. Grey Matter definitely took the longest.

Rambert2 runs at Norwich Playhouse on January 31 at 7.30pm and February 1 at 1pm and 7.30pm with matinees priced at £8.50 for students and £14 to £17 for adults.

There are still limited tickets available at norwichplayhouse.co.uk, by phone on 01603 598598 or in person at the box office.