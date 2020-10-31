7 of the best pub quizzes in Norwich

After months of challenging our family and friends on Zoom, pub quizzes are now more popular than ever and there are plenty of great ones in Norwich.

1. The Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Where: 98-100 Lawson Road, NR3 4LF

When: Fortnightly on Wednesdays (next one November 4), 7pm-9pm

Cost: £1pp, no booking required

Jackaroo’s Big Fat Quiz runs every fortnight at The Fat Cat Brewery Tap and there are loads of prizes up for grabs. Food is also available from Motherchip, which has a permanent residency at the pub, with hand-cut chips served with your choice of topping, including Korean jackfruit, Brie and pancetta and Mexican bean taco.

2. The Reindeer

Where: 10 Dereham Road, NR2 4AY

When: Sundays, 7pm-9.30pm

Cost: Pay what you can, all tables must be booked in advance by calling 07534 944242

Popular Norwich quizmaster Danger Dave hosts a weekly quiz at The Reindeer on Sundays and if you want some brain fuel you can get a brilliant roast from pop-up Too Fat Roasties.

3. The Stanley

Where: 33 Magdalen Road, NR3 4LG

When: Tuesdays, from 7.30pm

Cost: £1, no booking required

Danger Dave also has a weekly event at The Stanley and all his quizzes include a jackpot and a guest round, which has recently included 80s music intros, Peep Show and Norwich pubs. You can also enjoy delicious food from Danomey Kitchen, which has a residency there, with small plates and a range of mains.

4. The Rosebery

Where: 94 Rosebery Road, NR3 3AB

When: Tuesdays, from 7.30pm

Cost: £1, message on Facebook or visit theroseberypubnorwich.co.uk to book a table

A quiz night runs every Tuesday at Victorian pub The Rosebery and everyone pays £1 to take part, with the winner taking the pot. Nachos and cheesy chips are also on offer to enjoy with a beer.

5. The Rose Tavern

Where: 88 Rupert Street, NR2 2AT

When: Tuesdays, Thursday and Sunday, from 8pm

Cost: £2, booking essential, contact on Facebook or call 01603 612110

Due to high demand, The Rose Tavern has added an extra Thursday quiz and the winners get food and drink vouchers, with a prize for every team taking part too.

6. Lollards Pit

Where: 69-71 Riverside Road, NR1 1SR

When: Wednesdays, from 7.30pm

Cost: £1pp, maximum four per team, message on Facebook to book a table or call 01603 624675

The Lollards Pit hosts a weekly quiz and the winning team gets the £100 jackpot if they also get all the cards correct on ‘Play Your Cards Right’.

7. The Lamb Inn

Where: Lamb Yard, Orford Place, NR1 3RU

When: Thursdays, from 8pm

Cost: Free

The Lamb Inn hosts a smartphone quiz on Thursdays which is free to play and there are cash prizes on offer - you just need to download the ‘We Love Quiz’ app.