A prosecco and gin festival is coming to Norwich

Two of the country’s most popular tipples have coupled up for a brand new festival in Norwich.

The Prosecco and Gin Festival is coming to the city for the first time in June following a successful tour around the UK in 2018.

The boozy event, which is being held at OPEN on June 22, will feature more than 60 types of gin and a bar dedicated to prosecco and other sparkling wines.

Tickets start at £14 and include a drinks token (worth £5), and branded event glass and a booklet.

Bars at the festival will work on a token basis and these can be booked before the event or bought at the designated token point at the venue.

Tokens are priced at £5 each and can be exchanged for a gin and tonic, or a glass of prosecco or sparkling wine.