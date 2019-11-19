Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Professor Green review: an energetic performance which was full of spirit

PUBLISHED: 17:38 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 19 November 2019

Professor Green headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 18th November 2019. Picture: Chelsea Carter

Professor Green headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 18th November 2019. Picture: Chelsea Carter

Chelsea Carter

Forced to cancel his planned tour in February due to a fractured neck after suffering from seizures, Professor Green hits the stage with his UK tour spanning across 11 cities.

Professor Green headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 18th November 2019. Picture: Chelsea CarterProfessor Green headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 18th November 2019. Picture: Chelsea Carter

This tour comes off the back of the release of his new EP, Matters of the Heart, in September which was the focus of Professor Green's setlist for his Norwich gig at The Waterfront.

However, this wasn't the only highlight of his show. He also performed a variety of other music such as Jungle, which was released in 2010 and featured on his first album Alive Till I'm Dead, which was a real crowd pleaser.

Professor Green's performance was energetic and included a lot of crowd interaction where he occasionally delved into the crowd, reaching out to those stood on the front row.

Professor Green headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 18th November 2019. Picture: Chelsea CarterProfessor Green headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 18th November 2019. Picture: Chelsea Carter

Having been to many concerts, including ones held at The Waterfront, I was disappointed with the venue and experience. This has no reflection on the artist himself but more on the experience as a whole.

There were a mix of fans in the audience, some of which I found to be quite rude. The sound quality at The Waterfront was not up to the standard you would expect at a fairly high profile concert. The lighting was poor, often dazzling and often prevented the audience from having a clear view of the stage.

Despite this, Professor Green's performance was lively and full of spirit showing the love for the music he creates. With a mix of slower more intimate songs and more upbeat tracks there was something for everyone to enjoy.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Fate of former city rock bar finally sealed as latest plan is approved

Former Owl Sanctuary regulars protesting against its closure in 2016 PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Fate of former city rock bar finally sealed as latest plan is approved

Former Owl Sanctuary regulars protesting against its closure in 2016 PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man caught driving new car without registration plates could face jail

Brandon Day was spotted by police on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new car with no registration plate on the front. Picture Google.

Kluivert keeps Canaries ace busy as England U21s are beaten in Holland

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons played the opening hour of a 2-1 friendly loss in Holland for the England U21s Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

6 ways to spend your lottery win in Norfolk

What would you do if you won big on the lottery? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I’ll man the beaches to stop illegal immigrants’ vows UKIP hopeful

David Moreland UKIP candidate for Norwich North is set to man observation points on Norfolk's beaches to stop illegal immigration Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists