Professor Green review: an energetic performance which was full of spirit

Professor Green headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 18th November 2019. Picture: Chelsea Carter Chelsea Carter

Forced to cancel his planned tour in February due to a fractured neck after suffering from seizures, Professor Green hits the stage with his UK tour spanning across 11 cities.

This tour comes off the back of the release of his new EP, Matters of the Heart, in September which was the focus of Professor Green's setlist for his Norwich gig at The Waterfront.

However, this wasn't the only highlight of his show. He also performed a variety of other music such as Jungle, which was released in 2010 and featured on his first album Alive Till I'm Dead, which was a real crowd pleaser.

Professor Green's performance was energetic and included a lot of crowd interaction where he occasionally delved into the crowd, reaching out to those stood on the front row.

Having been to many concerts, including ones held at The Waterfront, I was disappointed with the venue and experience. This has no reflection on the artist himself but more on the experience as a whole.

There were a mix of fans in the audience, some of which I found to be quite rude. The sound quality at The Waterfront was not up to the standard you would expect at a fairly high profile concert. The lighting was poor, often dazzling and often prevented the audience from having a clear view of the stage.

Despite this, Professor Green's performance was lively and full of spirit showing the love for the music he creates. With a mix of slower more intimate songs and more upbeat tracks there was something for everyone to enjoy.

