Proclaimers Church's Christmas Concert returns for 2019

2018's Christmas Concert at Proclaimers Church in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Proclaimers Church Supplied by Proclaimers Church

The Proclaimers Church, on Roundtree Way in Norwich, is set to bring back their Christmas Concert for 2019.

The show is titled Joy and is inspired by the Christmas song Joy To the World with the theme mainly focusing on the impact of Christmas around the world.

Having drawn on inspiration from across the globe, the concert will be fresh, creative and inspirational with the team performing never seen before arrangements of some of the most popular Christmas songs.

This year's Christmas Concert includes an item infused with the creole cool of the great city of New Orleans, another that takes a fresh approach to a Hispanic favourite that is loved in the USA, some classic carols given fresh life and a show-stopping African medley.

There will be plenty of fun for the kids too, which will include presents and a chance to meet Father Christmas, with a children's program running alongside the main production.

The performances are free to attend and will take place on December 14 and 15 - for more information visit www.proclaimers.com