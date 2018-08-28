Everything you need to know about PrimEvil and Halloween Days at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

From a Mayhem Monster Manor during the day to the spine-tingling horror mazes at night, there is plenty to keep all the family busy at Roarr! Dinosaur Park this half-term.

To celebrate Halloween, there will be a whole host of events taking place at the popular attraction, located in Lenwade, with brand new additions for 2018.

In the light - Halloween Days

Until 28, 9.30am to 4pm (last admission 3pm)

Mayhem Monster Manor is set to offer some spook-tastic fun and games when it opens in time for the Halloween themed Days.

The park is offering anyone who arrives at the gate in full spooky fancy dress 50 per cent off their admission price.

Mayhem Monster Manor will enable groups to explore and meet some of the friendlier inhabitants – complete the games and puzzles to earn your freedom.

Other events include Dippy’s Spooky Maze – where some fiendish friends will lead you on a story around the attraction.

During the Halloween Days, children can enjoy a skeleton themed trail and face their fears with some animal encounters in the Secret Animal Garden.

Ben Francis, Park Events Manager, said: “We have so much happening during our Halloween themed days – it will be hard for our guests to fit everything in their daily schedule. The Mayhem Monster Manor is brand new for 2018 and promises some spooky fun and plenty of thrills and spills along the way. Come along and see it – you won’t be disappointed.”

Other attractions at the park include the Predator High Ropes – which will be open for the final times this year during the half-term holidays.

Popular attractions including our Dinosaur Trail, Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play, Secret Animal Garden and X-Tinction fossil dig can also be enjoyed.

In the dark - PrimEvil

Until November 3, 6pm until 11pm (last admission 9pm)

For the ninth year running, Roarr!! Dinosaur Adventure are re-launching their PrimEvil event for 17 nights in October filled with a variety of spooky entertainments.

Dippy’s spooky friends have transformed the park into a creepy Jurassic nightmare with five haunted mazes, including favourites The Crypt and Carevil of Terror. filled with a host of characters and scares.

New features for 2018 include the Arachnophobia maze and band Thy Last Drop who will supply musical dark tales and gallows humour.

There are also new PrimEvil Extreme Nights for over 18s which will feature a firework display and immersive ‘world-first’ holomaze reality experience.

You can purchase tickets to Halloween Days here and PrimEvil here.

