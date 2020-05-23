Norwich steakhouse launches home delivery kits

Search

23 May, 2020 - 12:00
Prime at The Edith Cavell in Norwich has launched a home delivery service during lockdown with a choice of steaks served with a range of sides Picture: Instagram/prime_theedithcavell

Archant

Prime at The Edith Cavell in Norwich is making sure regulars don’t miss out on steak night during lockdown by launching cook at home boxes.

The Edith Cavell bar and restaurant in Tombland. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Edith Cavell bar and restaurant in Tombland. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Edith Cavell pub has been run by brothers Ben and Tom Edwards since 2012 and they also have Prime restaurant upstairs, with steaks served on volcanic hot rocks.

While the premises is currently shut due to coronavirus, the brothers have adapted and decided to launch home steak kits, which they are delivering between 12pm and 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Each box serves two and customers get a choice of Chateaubriand, fillet or rib eye steak and it comes with hand cut chips, macaroni cheese, seasonal greens, peppercorn sauce and garlic butter.

READ MORE: The Ber Street Kitchen to reopen for takeaway brunch and roasts

The food will just need to be warmed up at home and the only thing uncooked is the steak, all sourced locally from Swannington Farm to Fork, so customers can cook it how they like it.

There is also a sticky toffee pudding and strawberry cheesecake available for dessert for those with a sweet tooth.

Prime at the Edith Cavell pub in Norwich has launched cook at home steak kits. Picture: Neil DidsburyPrime at the Edith Cavell pub in Norwich has launched cook at home steak kits. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ben Edwards, 31, said: “Since coronavirus it has been essentially trying to figure out how to move forward and get trading again and we have been looking at lots of different ideas and methods of how to get our products out there.

“It is crucial to adapt and times are changing in the restaurant industry and even when we come out of this people are still going to be nervous.

READ MORE: Drive-thru street food festival coming over bank holiday weekend

“The feedback on social media has been really positive and we have had quite a few orders already.”

The brothers also run Steak in the Stix with chef Michal Szczerbinski at The Ratcatchers pub in Cawston and they are now doing takeaways every Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 8pm.

It will be collection only and all the food will be hot, ready to take home or enjoy outside, and the street food-inspired menu includes flank steak, lemon, soy, honey and ginger marinated chicken breast and halloumi sticks.

Call 01603 879729 to order from Steak in the Stix and for Prime pre-order at dine-with-prime.com by 10pm on Wednesdays.

