Primal Scream review: an exhilarating trip through their back catalogue

Primal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Danielle Booden Media

After a summer on the festival circuit, which included a headline set on the BBC Sounds stage at Latitude, Primal Scream are back on the road in support of new career-spanning singles collection Maximum Rock N Roll

They've sold out The Nick Rayns LCR many times over the years - and their latest visit was no exception.

The show was opened by ones to watch, provocative art rock trio Wild Daughter, whose lead singer James Jeanette channelled Iggy Pop as he strutted round the stage, backed by an invigorating cacophony of guitars.

Resplendent in head to toe hot pink, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie sauntered on to the stage along with Andrew Innes, Martin Duffy, Darrin Mooney and Simone Butler and the set opened with Don't Fight It, Feel It - a soundclash of old school guitars, electro bleeps and beats from their landmark album Screamadelica.

Released in 1991 - how can it almost be 30 years old? - the album's fusion of rock, dance and techno won the first ever Mercury Music Prize, conquered dancefloors and established the band as one which makes and breaks its own rules.

And to make their point what followed was an exhilarating trip through their back catalogue including Swastika Eyes, Miss Lucifer, Can't Go Back, Accelerator and Kill All Hippies, before the tender interlude of (I'm Gonna) Cry Myself Blind and I'm Losing More Than I'll Ever Have.

The staging was pared back in comparison to their recent festival shows - a simple, punk spirited spray-painted backdrop, with some classic showmanship from Gillespie, was all that was required.

The band saved the best 'til last - the hands-in-the-air Screamadelica tracks Loaded and Movin' Up were followed by Riot City Blues's standout, the stomping Country Girl, before they returned for an encore of Come Together (with a little bit of added politics), Jailbird and Rocks.

Primal Scream promised Maximum Rock N Roll - and they delivered.

