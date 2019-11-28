Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Primal Scream review: an exhilarating trip through their back catalogue

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 28 November 2019

Primal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

Primal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

Danielle Booden Media

After a summer on the festival circuit, which included a headline set on the BBC Sounds stage at Latitude, Primal Scream are back on the road in support of new career-spanning singles collection Maximum Rock N Roll

Primal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden MediaPrimal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

They've sold out The Nick Rayns LCR many times over the years - and their latest visit was no exception.

The show was opened by ones to watch, provocative art rock trio Wild Daughter, whose lead singer James Jeanette channelled Iggy Pop as he strutted round the stage, backed by an invigorating cacophony of guitars.

Resplendent in head to toe hot pink, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie sauntered on to the stage along with Andrew Innes, Martin Duffy, Darrin Mooney and Simone Butler and the set opened with Don't Fight It, Feel It - a soundclash of old school guitars, electro bleeps and beats from their landmark album Screamadelica.

Primal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden MediaPrimal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

Released in 1991 - how can it almost be 30 years old? - the album's fusion of rock, dance and techno won the first ever Mercury Music Prize, conquered dancefloors and established the band as one which makes and breaks its own rules.

And to make their point what followed was an exhilarating trip through their back catalogue including Swastika Eyes, Miss Lucifer, Can't Go Back, Accelerator and Kill All Hippies, before the tender interlude of (I'm Gonna) Cry Myself Blind and I'm Losing More Than I'll Ever Have.

The staging was pared back in comparison to their recent festival shows - a simple, punk spirited spray-painted backdrop, with some classic showmanship from Gillespie, was all that was required.

Primal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden MediaPrimal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

The band saved the best 'til last - the hands-in-the-air Screamadelica tracks Loaded and Movin' Up were followed by Riot City Blues's standout, the stomping Country Girl, before they returned for an encore of Come Together (with a little bit of added politics), Jailbird and Rocks.

Primal Scream promised Maximum Rock N Roll - and they delivered.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Primal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden MediaPrimal Scream headlining The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA in Norwich on 27th November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

School in shock at sudden death of teenage pupil

Sprowston Community Academy, which is in shock after the death of a year 10 pupil Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man in 20s dies after being found unconscious in road

Frere Road in Heartsease, near Norwich. Photo: Google

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Line-up announced for The Big Nineties Festival in Norwich

The line-up has been revealed for The Big Nineties Festival in Norwich at the Norfolk Showground Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

School in shock at sudden death of teenage pupil

Sprowston Community Academy, which is in shock after the death of a year 10 pupil Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man in 20s dies after being found unconscious in road

Frere Road in Heartsease, near Norwich. Photo: Google

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Line-up announced for The Big Nineties Festival in Norwich

The line-up has been revealed for The Big Nineties Festival in Norwich at the Norfolk Showground Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the lessons learned from being an injured runner

Mark Armstrong is plotting his comeback after sustaining an injury earlier this year. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Woman’s horror as 30in arrow is fired over A11 into her garden

An arrow that was fired over the A11 and into a garden at Cringleford Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘Drivers make every effort’: boss blames roadworks for late buses

Chris Speed, head of operations for First Eastern Counties Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pedestrian from Norwich found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

‘I’m more than happy to play anywhere’ - Byram’s versatility is a tool to utilise for City

Sam Byram impressed during Norwich City's win at Goodison Park as a left-back. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists