Norwich band reach semi-finals of Ed Sheeran competition

Norwich rock band Prey Drive will compete in the semi-finals of a competition to support Ed Sheeran. Picture: Supplied by Paul Gaul Supplied by Paul Gaul

Norwich band Prey Drive will compete in the semi-finals of a competition to win the chance to support Ed Sheeran.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artists and bands from across the UK are being given the chance to support Ed Sheeran on his final Ipswich date at Chantry Park. Picture: HOAX Artists and bands from across the UK are being given the chance to support Ed Sheeran on his final Ipswich date at Chantry Park. Picture: HOAX

The semi-final will take place this evening, July 12, at Cult Cafe Bar in Ipswich and is the second of five heats organised by Suffolk clothing brand HOAX.

The first heat took place in Birmingham last night and will continue on to Bristol on July 17, London on July 18 and Manchester on July 25. The competition is taking place to find an unsigned artist/band to support Ed Sheeran on the final night of his record breaking Divide World Tour in Ipswich on August 26.

If Prey Drive are selected this evening they will be invited, along with the winners of the other semi-finals, to perform in the final at Epic Studios in Norwich on August 16.

The finalists will be judged by a panel of experts, including mix engineer Cenzo Townshend (The Maccabees, George Ezra, Ed Sheeran), producer Talvin Singh OBE (Björk, Madonna), Keane's bassist Jesse Quinn and engineer and producer Joe Rubel (Tom Grennan, Dodie, Ed Sheeran).

The semi-finals are underway for HOAX's competition to find someone to support Ed Sheeran on his final Ipswich tour date. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The semi-finals are underway for HOAX's competition to find someone to support Ed Sheeran on his final Ipswich tour date. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Having just supported Busted on their Norwich date, Prey Drive are excited to have made it to the semi-finals of the competition.

"We are super stoked to have been selected by Hoax to be in with a chance of supporting Ed Sheeran," explains Prey Drive's bassist and backing vocalist Paul Gaul.

"It would be awesome for a small, DIY rock band to have the opportunity to play in front of so many people. Rock bands who have played for years together may never get an opportunity this big."

"We're very different to a lot of the other acts in the heats, which could be both good or bad... it's nice to have been recognised thus far and to be in a heat, but we'll treat the show as we always do: we'll just go out there and have fun."

In just over two years since their formation, they have toured across Europe and the UK multiple times in support of their breakthrough EP Tabula Rasa.

The band have also received support from the likes of Alex Baker, a DJ at rock music radio station Kerrang! Radio, as well has having their music video for More Than Magic featured on Scuzz TV - a 24-hour British rock and metal music television channel.

- All of the events, both the final and semi finals, are free to attend. Music lovers are invited, on a first come first served basis, to head down and watch some of the country's best up and coming bands.