P.O.D are bringing their Full Circle tour to Norwich next week with Alien Ant Farm

P.O.D. are bringing their Full Circle tour to Norwich with Alien Ant Farm. Photo: Kevin Baldes Kevin Baldes

P.O.D are bringing their Full Circle European tour to Norwich next week with Alien Ant Farm and special guests ‘68.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the announcement of their latest album Circles, P.O.D are set to kick off the UK leg of their tour - which includes a headline date at The Waterfront in Norwich on February 28.

The three time Grammy nominated band who have sold over 12 million records worldwide released their new album at the back end of last year, the band’s first album since 2015’s The Awakening.

Collaborating with an L.A.-based production duo called the Heavy, P.O.D have ensured the album is contemporary-sounding without losing any of the band’s core sonic signifiers.

Speaking about Circles, lead vocalist Sonny Sandoval says: “We didn’t limit ourselves and say, ‘Hey, we need to please the metal crowd, or the hardcore crowd, or the punk crowd.’”

“We just wanted to play and write songs that we hope are relevant and catchy to a new audience while, at the same time, still being true to ourselves.”

The last few years have seen the American nu metal band enjoy a resurgence in popularity which has seen them perform at Download Festival, Rock on the Range, River City Rockfest and Aftershock Festival, as well as sharing stages with Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch to name just a few.

“We haven’t been able to tour Europe and the UK as much as we’d like so this tour with our friends Alien Ant Farm and 68 is very special to us and long overdue,” Sandoval explains.

“We plan on destroying these shows so don’t miss it.”

“We are touring and making music because it still means something to the people that are coming out to see us, and people that are still listening to our music.”

“We’re humbled, we’re grateful, and we’re thankful for people that still enjoy what we’re doing.”

• Tickets to the show on February 28 at The Waterfront in Norwich are available for £20 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram