Planet Rock to bring brand new Rocktober event to Norwich

Mollie Marriott, Walter Trout, Kris Barras and Dan Patlansky are set to perform at Planet Rock's Roctober event in Norwich. Picture: Laurence Harvey/Ryan Swanich/Laurence Harvey/Allan Jones Laurence Harvey/Ryan Swanich/Laurence Harvey/Allan Jones

Planet Rock, the UK's biggest rock and blues radio station, are set to bring a brand new rock-packed night to Norwich.

The event, titled Rocktober, will see a selection of top notch rock and blues artists performing at OPEN in Norwich on October 5.

Headlined by contemporary blues master Walter Trout, who has a blazing career spanning five decades, the event will also appear for one night at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on October 12.

"I am excited to play the UK Rocktober dates with such a great line-up of artists," says Walter Trout.

"This will be quite an event. I hope to see you there. Big thank you to Planet Rock for supporting this music so well for so many years."

Alongside Trout, who has also performed in bands such as Bluesbreakers and Canned Heat, there will also be performances from Kris Barras Band, Dan Patlansky and Mollie Marriott.

Kris Barras is one of the UK's most exciting blues rock guitarists. The band's Southern, blues-rock sound encompasses dirty riffs, husky vocals and screaming guitar solos.

Inspired by his father at the early age of only six years-old, Kris was already making appearances on stage before even turning 10. He has since gone on to spend more than 20 years thrilling audiences around the globe.

Dan Patlansky has succeeded, in a little over 10 years, in becoming one of the busiest and most respected blues artists to ever come out of South Africa.

Patlansky's debut album garnered him a reputation as a blues-phenomenon which resulted in him being named Total Guitar magazine's No.4 of the 10 Best Rock Guitarists In The World 2015 and being nominated for their 2018 award, Best Blues Guitarist.

Mollie Marriott, daughter of the Small Faces frontman Steve Marriott, has supported and backed some of the best rock stars in the industry including Robert Plant, The Faces, Mark Knopfler and Paul Weller.

Mollie's live performances exude a warm and charming rapport with her audience. She can find a raw emotional edge that the best soul and rock singers have - at times rootsy and upscale through to modest and classy with a sustained relaxed feel.

- Tickets to Rocktober on October 5 are available for £30 advance from OPEN's website

