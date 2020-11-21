Video

7 of the best places to get a takeaway burger in Norwich

Fupburger is one of the places you can get a mouth-watering takeaway burger from in Norwich, pictured is owner Tom Shiers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

From mountains of meat to a doughnut instead of a bun, you can still enjoy a mouth-watering burger in Norwich with these places offering takeaways during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Big Mother Fupper Burger from Fupburger. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Big Mother Fupper Burger from Fupburger. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

1. Fupburger

Link to order and latest pop-up locations on the Fupburger Instagram page

Fupburger has been popping up at pubs across Norwich since the first lockdown, selling out most nights, and now offers a collection takeaway from Olive’s Café in Elm Hill.

Run by burger lover Tom Shiers, who also runs the Fry Up Police Instagram account with over 75,000 followers, and chef Jeff Taylor it is hugely popular and options include the Bad Mother Fupper and Big Mother Fupper, with one or two aged beef patties, respectively, with pancetta bacon, American cheese, picked onions and a secret sauce in a brioche bun.

Biff's Jack Shack is available on Deliveroo Picture: Biff's Kitchen Biff's Jack Shack is available on Deliveroo Picture: Biff's Kitchen

2. Biff’s Jack Shack

Order at biffsjackshack.com

Biff’s Jack Shack offers vegan comfort food and you certainly won’t miss the meat, with chicken-style burgers made with a crispy fried jackfruit patty and sauces in a toasted brioche bun.

While Biff’s Jack Shack now delivers nationwide, it is a local success story as co-founder Christa Bloom-Burrows grew up in Norwich.

Food from Oishii Street Kitchen. Picture: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com Food from Oishii Street Kitchen. Picture: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com

3. Oishii Street Kitchen

Link to order on the Oishii Street Kitchen Instagram page

Oishii Street Kitchen launched this year at Chambers Cocktail Company in Wensum Street and is a joint venture between popular Norwich businesses Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen.

While the bar is currently closed for diners, takeaways are available for collection or delivery between NR1 and NR3 and the burgers on offer include The Godzilla, with katsu chicken, picked ginger, shredded iceberg and Kewpie mayonnaise, and The Vegan Godzilla with deep-fried seitan.

Zaks is offering a drive-in takeaway service from its Mousehold and Poringland sites in lockdown. Picture: Zaks Zaks is offering a drive-in takeaway service from its Mousehold and Poringland sites in lockdown. Picture: Zaks

4. Zaks

Book a collection slot at zaks.uk.com

Norwich favourite Zaks has launched a drive-in takeaway at its Mousehold and Poringland restaurants, with its famous chargrilled burgers available including The PB, with a beef patty topped with peanut butter, maple and red pepper glaze, bacon and crispy red onions, and The Philthy Delphia, with a patty, 3oz steak, Monterey Jack cheese and crispy red onions.

The American diner also offers plenty of vegan options and you need to book a drive-in slot in advance. Bosses Ian Hacon and Chris Carr also recently revealed they are launching two mobile caravans and a pop-up diner capable of seating 30 to 40.

5. The Tipsy Vegan

Order at thetipsyvegan.co.uk

Plant-based bar and restaurant The Tipsy Vegan, in St Benedicts Street, is offering takeaways for collection with a range of tapas dishes, burgers and desserts.

Options include a ‘Buttermilk’ Burger, with fried seitan and chipotle slaw, and a Nashville Hot Burger, with a patty smothered in Frank’s Hot Sauce with ranch sauce and gherkins, and both also come with a side of Parmesan fries.

6. Jive

Order at jivekitchen.co.uk/homekits

Jive in Exchange Street may be famous for its tacos, but it has been creating a buzz for another reason recently with the launch of its doughnut burgers and customers can now buy a DIY kit for delivery or collection.

The fried chicken doughnut kit costs £10 and comes with chicken Milanese, chipotle butter sauce, nacho cheese, dry-cured streaky bacon, chipotle aioli, chile morita salsa, crispy shallots, bread and butter pickles and a bacon-glazed ring donut. Jive also offers DIY burritos kits to takeaway.

7. Beasty Boys Grill

Keep an eye on the Beasty Boys Grill Instagram page for updates

Based at The Steam Packet pub in Crown Road, Beasty Boys Grill has gained a legion of fans since launching this summer and until the second lockdown was offering burgers to eat-in or collect on Friday nights.

It offers giant loaded burgers, with toppings including macaroni cheese and smoked bacon, American cheese and caramelised onions, and while it isn’t taking orders at the moment, keep an eye on Instagram for when they will be back.