Alternative rock quartet Papa Roach to bring their UK tour to Norwich.

The Who Do You Trust? UK tour, which is already well underway, will arrive in Norwich on April 27 where Papa Roach will headline The LCR UEA.

Joining them on tour are fellow Eleven Seven Music labelmates Nothing More - an alternative rock band from San Antonio, America. Once the UK run is complete, Papa Roach will continue on with a string of festival dates followed by their American leg of the Who Do You Trust? tour.

This tour follows on from a successful sold out run with Shinedown and Asking Alexandria in the US. This led to the announcement of seven new dates on their summer tour which will feature guests Bad Wolves and Asking Alexandria.

Having recently revealed the official music video for Elevate, one of the singles taken from their latest album Who Do You Trust?, the band have accumulated over 10 million streams globally with the song making it into the Top 15 Active Rock US radio chart.

• Tickets to Papa Roach's show on April 27 at The LCR UEA are available for £32.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

