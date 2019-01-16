Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Panto star Ben Langley announces new Norfolk show

16 January, 2019 - 16:51
Ben Langley Credit: Kate Anderson

Ben Langley Credit: Kate Anderson

Archant

He may not be returning to the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime this Christmas, but Ben Langley fans will still get the chance to see him in Norfolk this year.

Ben Langley Credit: Lisa NorthBen Langley Credit: Lisa North

Ben left his Norwich panto days behind him on Sunday night with the final performance as Wishee Washee in Aladdin after five years playing the comedy character.

The Britain’s Got Talent star revealed in December that the producer of the show told him he would not be needed for the next production of Cinderella.

The decision was met with criticism from fans and thousands signed petitions to keep him in the panto.

Ben said: “I have been overwhelmed by the warmth from the public and it is overwhelming to know the amount of people behind me.

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria HughesBen Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

“There was confetti on Sunday night as I came out the stage door, which I’m still finding in my socks, and there was a standing ovation on my entrance and at the end of the show.

“It was electric and I don’t know how I held back the tears.

“I have some great memories over the years, including the Peter Pan boat scene where me and Richard Gauntlett got very wet, my goat called Greta in Snow White, Jack and the Beanstalk going upside down in an egg and in Sleeping Beauty where I was bell ringing dressed as a monk and flew up into the rigging and completely disappeared.”

Although fans will not be able to see him in Norwich, the panto stalwart, who lives in Shimpling, has announced The Ben Langley Show is coming to the Diss Corn Hall on Saturday August 24 and tickets will cost £14 and go on sale soon.

He has also received a few offers for other pantomimes for this Christmas but none from Norfolk theatres yet.

Ben added: “This year I’m going to continue doing my variety show including the date coming up in Diss, I’m writing a show and it is also the second year of Treasure Champs on CBeebies.

“I’m also having a well-earned rest at the moment after panto and spending time with the family.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City winger seals January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

WATCH: Webb and Carolan – The PinkUn Show #164 LIVE and interactive

The PinkUn Show chats through all Norwich City matters with a pair of former Canaries - Keith Webb and Dave Carolan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists