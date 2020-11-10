Panto at Norwich theatre going online due to lockdown restrictions
PUBLISHED: 09:17 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 10 November 2020
A pantomime that was due to start in Norwich during lockdown is going online so families don’t miss out on the Christmas tradition.
My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears was set to run at The Garage in Norwich from November 27 until January 10 with limited capacity and social distancing between groups.
But due to the government announcement of a second lockdown, until at least December 2, it will now run as an online show.
The production has been created by Norwich-based theatre company All-In Productions, which creates interactive shows aimed at children aged seven and under and their parents.
Daniel Burgess said: “We are keeping the fun, interactivity and charm of My First Panto this year while also ensuring those enjoying the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears can stay safe.”
Pre-order tickets at thegarage.org.uk/panto
My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks, scheduled for sister venue The Workshop in King’s Lynn from December 16 to January 3, has been cancelled.
