More than 275 artworks created on Norwich streets’ as Paint Out comes to an end

Winners Susan Isaac, Rob Pointon and Alfie Carpenter. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright Simon Finlay 2018

An event which saw more than 275 pieces of art created on the streets of Norwich has come to an end.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The awards ceremony for Paint Out Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The awards ceremony for Paint Out Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Paint Out Norwich 2018 saw the pieces created by 35 artists in seven spots around the fine city – in just two to four hours.

Awards have been handed out to the artists behind the top 14 pieces of work, which were sponsored by Leathes Prior Solicitors. Prizes were donated by Norwich Art Supplies.

The judges on the night were Dr Giorgia Bottinelli, curator of historic art at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Sarah Flynn, from Cheffins Art Auctioneers, and artist Tony Robinson, of Art in the Open.

The independent judges had to agree on the overall winner and individual media category winners but could also pick a personal choice.

First place prize winner Rob Pointon. Picture: Simon FInlay Photography First place prize winner Rob Pointon. Picture: Simon FInlay Photography

First prize went to Cheshire artist Rob Pointon, from Crewe, for his oil painting of Westlegate, Changing Skyline. He received a cheque for £500.

While being a seasoned artist, this was Mr Pointon’s first Paint Out.

The 36-year-old said: “Paint Out has been a thoroughly life enriching experience for me, it’s the first time I have entered the competition and was surprised at the intensity of the five-day competition.

“Having the competition over a number of days meant I had time to settle in to the beautiful city of Norwich and get past the obvious subjects, but more importantly was to gradually settle into a community of like-minded passionate artists, all giving their all for their craft, but at the same time helping and supporting one another. To walk off with a number of prizes including overall winner was the icing on the cake. I look forward to future Paint Out events.”

James Colman announcing the awards. Picture: SImon Finaly Photography James Colman announcing the awards. Picture: SImon Finaly Photography

Mr Robinson’s personal choice was a painting by Andrew Farmer, of Doncaster, called The Meeting Place, painted on Elm Hill at night. Ms Bottinelli chose Frances Martin, of Norwich, for Peregrine Falcon Circling Wellington – with His Beak, at Upper Close in Norwich Cathedral, while Sarah Flynn’s choice was Rob Pointon’s Diagonal Light on the Seafood Stalls, at Norwich Market.

Do you have a story? Email marc.betts@archant.co.uk