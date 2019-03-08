Packed autumn line-up kicks off the re-opening of Norwich Arts Centre

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:51 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 22 August 2019

Rosie Lowe, My Kind of Michael and Jess Morgan - some of the acts lined-up for the Autumn season at Norwich Arts Centre. Pictures: Supplied by Norwich Arts Centre

Rosie Lowe, My Kind of Michael and Jess Morgan - some of the acts lined-up for the Autumn season at Norwich Arts Centre. Pictures: Supplied by Norwich Arts Centre

Supplied by Norwich Arts Centre

After a three month closure for renovation works as part of the NAC Regeneration project, Norwich Arts Centre (NAC) are gearing up to re-open again to the public.

Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Adam MaizeyNorwich Arts Centre. Picture: Adam Maizey

To kick things off, local drag artists House of Daze will be presenting an evening of drag, theatre and live art on September 14 (opening night) with the rest of the autumn season packed with a variety of events spanning all genres.

On the renovations, Pasco Kevlin, NAC Director, said "The NAC Regeneration project has allowed us to make much-needed improvements to the venue while maintaining the features that people loved about the place. We've had the opportunity to make improvements to the venue, including upgrading our technical equipment. This means that not only have we been able to reduce our carbon footprint by 30-40% but also we'll be able to provide the best experience for our audiences and artists."

Some of the upcoming highlights include legendary Irish accordion maestro Sharon Shannon, NAC's showcase for musicians aged 14-19, My Kind of Michael, renowned sitarist Baluji Shrivastav OBE, Ibibio Sound Machine, Essex Girl, Acid Mothers Temple and many more.

- To check out the full listings visit Norwich Arts Centre's website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

