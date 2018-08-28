Everything you need to know ahead of Oxjam 2018 in Norwich

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:01 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 31 October 2018

Megan Roberts

Archant

Not just a celebration of our local music, Oxjam Norwich 2018 aims to be the “music festival that beats poverty”.

Oxfam’s fundraising festival returns to Norwich and cities across the UK this autumn and will raise money to help struggling families.

When and where is it?

Oxjam Norwich will take place on Saturday November 10 at multiple music venues across the city.

It kicks off at 12.30pm at The Birdcage and runs late into the evening, with a multitude of artists performing at different gigs across the city.

What can I expect?

In Norwich this year, the music event will include performances from local artists of all genres, from indie bands to spoken word poetry.

Beth Ramsay, production coordinator, said: “With this year’s lineups, we’re hoping to bring the audience on a journey from venue to venue.

“We know all too well the pain of lineup clashes, so we wanted to make the festival timings as cohesive as possible so you can pretty much follow it all as it progresses from the acoustic afternoon acts to the big closers in the evening.”

READ MORE: Norwich Art Centre to receive £499,999 for regeneration project

Who is performing this year?

Local artists from around Norwich have come together to raise money for a fantastic cause. You can find the lineup below:

The Birdcage

12.30pm to 4pm

Lineup: Yellowlees, Aphra, Emily Parish, Mitch Forsyth, Connor Enright and more from Poetry Collective.

The Bicycle Shop

4.30pm to 8pm

Lineup: LEIFXMATHI, Hannah Tobias, Sefo Kanuteh & Meriya, Piers Harrison-Reid and Billy Lubach

Bedford’s Crypt

6pm to 9pm

Lineup: Sophie Mahon, Space is Big, Front Bangs, American Blondes and a mystery slot.

Oxfam Magdalen Street

9.30pm to 12am

Lineup: Marigolds, SISTERAY and Finn Doherty

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

You can purchase a day wristband for £13.20 here and all proceeds will go to Oxfam.

