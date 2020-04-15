Owners of Moco Kitchen street food van set to open cafe in Norwich

The Moco Kitchen team who are opening their first cafe in Norwich Picture: Moco Kitchen Archant

Moco Kitchen has been serving up tasty tacos and bao buns at events across Norfolk for the last year and they are now set to get a permanent Norwich home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Asian fusion tacos from Moco Kitchen Picture: Moco Kitchen Asian fusion tacos from Moco Kitchen Picture: Moco Kitchen

Moco Kitchen has been serving up tasty tacos and bao buns at events across Norfolk for the last year and they are now set to get a permanent Norwich home.

Since launching on Mother’s Day in 2019 at Redwell Brewery in Trowse, Moco Kitchen has built up a successful catering business from a converted horse box.

It was started by best friends Nina Gooda and Lucy Hurrell who decided to finally follow their dream while on maternity leave and they run it with Lucy’s husband Tom and Nina’s partner Ed Stenner.

Miss Gooda and Mrs Hurrell met at school and they also worked together cleaning cutlery at the restaurant owned by Mrs Hurrell’s dad David Adlard and at the time Adlard’s, now Roger Hickman’s Restaurant, was the only place with a Michelin star in Norwich.

READ MORE: 7 places delivering sweet treats to your door in Norwich

From the van, they serve street food with an Asian twist and items on the menu include Mexican-style soft shell tacos, bao buns and brownies.

Chocolate fudge brownies Picture: Moco Kitchen Chocolate fudge brownies Picture: Moco Kitchen

Before the outbreak of coronavirus they took the next step and bought 80 Connaught Road, off Dereham Road, and are planning to turn it into a new cafe called Connaught Kitchen.

Mrs Gooda, 32, who lives in Eaton, said: “We used to all live on Connaught Road and look at the building and say we would do something one day.

“It was a bicycle shop for 18 years and then went up for auction in November last year and we had to go for it.

READ MORE: Norwich pub launches same-day beer and pie delivery

“We will completely gut it out as it is run down and we will serve breakfast, brunch and tapas and wine.

“We want it to have a real community vibe and a place that young families can come and we will keep Moco as our outside catering business and use the cafe as a base for it where we can do pop-up taco and bao bun nights.”

During lockdown they are also running Taco Tuesday delivery with three tacos, with a choice of shin of beef, pulled pork or a vegan option, with a brownie for £12 or £20 for two.

Message Moco Kitchen Catering on Instagram or email hellomocokitchen@gmail.com to order.