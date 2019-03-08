Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Oshun review: A performance that wowed the audience

PUBLISHED: 16:53 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 18 June 2019

Oshun headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: David Warman

Oshun headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: David Warman

David Warman

Neo-soul and hip-hop duet Oshun took to the stage and delivered a spectacular showcase at Norwich Arts Centre last night.

Oshun headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: David WarmanOshun headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: David Warman

The New York based outfit, in their debuting tour in the UK, performed a gospel theme based on self-love and joy to engage the audience, intertwined with explosive rap verses which had the 100 plus capacity in attendance jiving throughout their show piece.

Drawing inspiration from such acts as Fela Kuti and Prince, the duo comprised of Thandiwe and Niambi Sala, have a creative synergy drawn from ancestral music which is perfectly tailored to laud over in a live setting.

You may also want to watch:

Supported by local jazz and neo-soul three-piece Maya Law, this was an exhibit of music for music lovers, with a captivating interaction with the audience between songs. Sunflowers were dished out as prizes for individuals of the audience correctly sounding out lyrics taken from the group's recent album, Bittersweet Volume I.

Their lyrical flow draws comparisons to soul legend Gill Scott Heron and was delivered with a tone similar to that of Erykah Badu.

This was a performance that wowed the audience and produced a successful triumph in blending ancestral lyrics centered on positive messages within the hard hitting style of new-age hip-hop.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Most Read

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows. Photo: Google

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

See inside this near derelict house for sale for more than half a million

The house on Ipswich Road, Norwich, for sale at auction for a guide price of £550,000. Pic: Auction House.

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows. Photo: Google

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

See inside this near derelict house for sale for more than half a million

The house on Ipswich Road, Norwich, for sale at auction for a guide price of £550,000. Pic: Auction House.

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eye D-Day veteran chosen to promote new £2 coin: “Our life expectancy after landing was just one hour”

Normandy veteran Alan King in the beautiful D-Day 70th anniversary ceramic poppy field on Arromanches beach in 2014, with parts of the old Mulberry Harbour in the background. Picture: Denise Bradley

Bid to turn pub in Norwich into flats is withdrawn

Lana Swift, landlady of the Dyers Arms in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Deadly outbreak kills hundreds of Norfolk fish

Hundreds of dead fish, including roach, had to be removed from a pond in Thorpe Marriott following a deadly outbreak of white spot Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Let It Be stars come together for Sir Paul McCartney tribute at Theatre Royal

The Beatles tribute band Let It Be playing

‘I’m not an anti-Semite’ - Jazz musician hits back ahead of appearance at Norfolk festival

Jazz saxophonist Gilad Atzmon has denied claims he is an anti-Semite ahead of his appearance at the Wymondham Music Festival this week. Photo: Richard Kaby/Wikimedia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists