Oshun review: A performance that wowed the audience

Oshun headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: David Warman David Warman

Neo-soul and hip-hop duet Oshun took to the stage and delivered a spectacular showcase at Norwich Arts Centre last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oshun headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: David Warman Oshun headlining Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: David Warman

The New York based outfit, in their debuting tour in the UK, performed a gospel theme based on self-love and joy to engage the audience, intertwined with explosive rap verses which had the 100 plus capacity in attendance jiving throughout their show piece.

Drawing inspiration from such acts as Fela Kuti and Prince, the duo comprised of Thandiwe and Niambi Sala, have a creative synergy drawn from ancestral music which is perfectly tailored to laud over in a live setting.

You may also want to watch:

Supported by local jazz and neo-soul three-piece Maya Law, this was an exhibit of music for music lovers, with a captivating interaction with the audience between songs. Sunflowers were dished out as prizes for individuals of the audience correctly sounding out lyrics taken from the group's recent album, Bittersweet Volume I.

Their lyrical flow draws comparisons to soul legend Gill Scott Heron and was delivered with a tone similar to that of Erykah Badu.

This was a performance that wowed the audience and produced a successful triumph in blending ancestral lyrics centered on positive messages within the hard hitting style of new-age hip-hop.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram