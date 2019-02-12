Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Orlando review: A stunning 90-minute monologue

PUBLISHED: 12:50 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 07 March 2019

Orlando. Photo: Ben Guest

Orlando. Photo: Ben Guest

Ben Guest Photographer 2018

This stunning 90-minute monologue rescues Virginia Woolf’s tale from the stale confines of gender studies and treats it for what it is: a bloody good yarn.

While the 1928 book – with its possibly immortal gender-fluid title character - can undoubtedly be seen as a treatise on sexuality, or doggedly deconstructed through the prism of Woolf’s own biography, to do so narrows it into a cynical cypher in a way seldom contemplated with work by male authors.

Thankfully this touring show, opening at Norwich Playhouse, instead opens up the rich and very funny surrealist narrative and revels in its power to entertain.

And Rebecca Vaughan’s solo stage presence is desperately entertaining and engaging. She machine-guns out writer and director Elton Townend Jones’ adapted script with verve and emotion, and save for a few cutesy theatrical devices and sound effects, with barely a pause to catch her breath.

It envelopes and entrances you, so you barely notice the minimal set is just a box, chair, and mirror draped with sheets. She makes it so much more. You have to work to watch it and keep up, but Vaughan makes you want to.

We live her encounters with Elizabeth I, promiscuous Russian princesses, dulled 18th century wits, and duller Victorian crinoline outfits, with romps that take in city and country, the English capital and Constantinople. We love, lust, and lose.

We bound decades in a few sentences, both in snatches of Woolf’s prose and in Jones’ additions: 20th century conflicts are miserably despatched with a rattle of gunfire and Orlando appearing to have “mislaid a war, or two”. Such is the brutal contrast between a moment lived and the totality of history.

Vaughan and Jones are fantastic storytellers, and so was Woolf. It’s great to be reminded of that.

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Semi-detached Norwich house could become eight-bedroom student property

Brereton Close in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Semi-detached Norwich house could become eight-bedroom student property

Brereton Close in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich City v Swansea City - Press Conference LIVE

Moritz Leitner was a key figure in Norwich City's win at Swansea City earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man rammed police blockade and sped through Norwich - before trying to hide in Sainsbury’s

The junction of Brazengate and Queens Road in Norwich Photo: Google Street View

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Sweet and loving’ cat with a tough past overlooked at rescue centre while others find homes

Braveheart the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

World Book Day: Send us your pictures

Hermione Granger, Miss Wormwood and Gangster Granny. Photo: Kirtsy Robinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists