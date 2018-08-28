Opening date revealed for Cosy Club Norwich in former NatWest building

Apple Tart Credit: Cosy Club Archant

Raise your cocktail glasses in the air as the opening date for a new 1930s-style restaurant has been revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steak Sandwich Credit: Cosy Club Steak Sandwich Credit: Cosy Club

Cosy Club, which has over 20 branches across the UK including The Buttermarket in Ipswich, is opening in the former National Provincial Bank Building in London Street, which most recently housed NatWest,

The building was first completed in 1925 and has been empty since NatWest moved to Gentleman’s Walk in 2017.

Cosy Club will open at 9am on Tuesday, February 12 and will feature ‘quirky and eccentric’ decoration and will also bring to life historical features of the building.

This will include the glass domed ceiling in the centre of the building, Chubb bank safe doors, classical Georgian pillars and the stone staircase leading up the first floor.

There will be three private dining rooms, with one in an old bank vault in the basement, and the opening will create 40 new jobs.

The relaxed dining restaurant markets describes itself as ‘aristocratic abundance with a dash of local village cricket pavilion pottiness’ and serves brunches, comfort food classics and classic cocktails.

The former NatWest in London Street which is becoming a Cosy Club Credit: David Hannant The former NatWest in London Street which is becoming a Cosy Club Credit: David Hannant

READ MORE: Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Amber Wood, Managing Director of Cosy Clubs, said: “At Cosy Club, we serve up a sense of being somewhere special with a hint of nostalgia.

“From a lazy breakfast to family lunch or a night out in your glad rags, we’re set apart by the character of our team, elegance of our design and quality of our food and drink.

“For us it’s always very special when we find a site seeped in its own history that we can celebrate with our interiors, and the National Provincial Bank Building does just that, and we can’t wait to be part of the community.

“We’re looking forward to bringing some delicious food and quirky style to the people of Norwich.”

Cosy Club first lodged the application in May and was approved by Norwich City Council’s planning committee in October.