Search

Advanced search

Video

You can now order online from your favourite stalls at Norwich Market

PUBLISHED: 17:18 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 20 November 2020

Josh Worley who has set up the norwichmarket.net website, click-and-collect and delivery service for the market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Josh Worley who has set up the norwichmarket.net website, click-and-collect and delivery service for the market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

From beers to brownies, you can now order online from Norwich Market as a new website has been created so customers can support traders during lockdown and beyond.

Josh Worley has set up the norwichmarket.net website, a click-and-collect and delivery service for the market, and seven stalls have signed up so far, with some of the traders pictured here. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJosh Worley has set up the norwichmarket.net website, a click-and-collect and delivery service for the market, and seven stalls have signed up so far, with some of the traders pictured here. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New website norwichmarket.net launched on Friday and as well as providing a directory of all the businesses, orders can be made through the website for click-and-collect and some are also offering delivery.

There are seven traders that have signed up so far, which are And Eat It, Barry’s of Norwich, Churros for the People, Delight, Number 29 Soap, Sir Toby’s Beers and The Cuppie Hut.

The platform was the brainchild of Josh Worley, 24, whose family took over Barry’s of Norwich fabric stall in 2018, after owner Barry Reid retired, and he is also head of creative at web design company Elementary Creative.

READ MORE: Delivery company saves Norwich restaurants £33,000 in first six months

Josh Worley, who has set up the norwichmarket.net app, also runs Barry's of Norwich fabric stall with his family Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJosh Worley, who has set up the norwichmarket.net app, also runs Barry's of Norwich fabric stall with his family Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Worley, from Long Stratton, said: “After the first lockdown, I realised that other companies out there were offering an ordering and delivery service but were charging a lot to businesses and a delivery fee to the customer.

“I wanted to create a single place where people can find out about all the stalls, events coming up and news from the market and to set up our own ordering service that was significantly cheaper than the competition.

“Although online ordering came about as a result of Covid, it is something that will help future-proof the market.”

Mr Worley is also working with food delivery company Norwich Urban Collective, which was set up in May by friends Samantha Woodhouse, Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt and Joel Rial, which doesn’t take commission.

READ MORE: ‘It had everything we wanted’ - How Norwich ended up starring in Netflix’s Jingle Jangle

Unlike national companies that can take up to 30pc, it instead gives 100pc of the food bill to the restaurant or vendor with a flat £5 delivery fee going to the driver.

Toby Westgarth, acting chair of Norwich Market Traders’ Association, said: “We hope this will be an asset to customers and traders who want to continue to buy and sell online even after we’ve all been able to return to the market and open our doors again.”

Visit norwichmarket.net to order and to join the mailing list.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant

‘Devastated’ Mumba urged to bounce back from City heartache

Norwich City youngster Bali Mumba is out with a knee injury until the new year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

PRESSER LIVE: Middlesbrough v Norwich City - Mumba and Idah out injured for 10 weeks

Adam Idah will miss the next 10 weeks of Norwich City's season after injuring knee ligaments on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hundreds of pupils face learning from home as more schools close

More Norfolk schools have closed or partially closed due to coronavirus cases. Picture: PA Images

‘A very good team’ - McLean expects Boro to pose big threat to unbeaten run

Kenny McLean helped Norwich to victory over Swansea before joining up with the Scotland squad Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images