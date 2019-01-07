Search

Video

Olivia Colman wins Golden Globe for The Favourite

07 January, 2019 - 07:40
Olivia Colman poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for

Olivia Colman treated fans to some quintessentially British phrases in her acceptance speech after winning a Golden Globe for her performance in The Favourite.

The Norfolk-born actress beat fellow Brit Emily Blunt to win the prize for the best actress in a comedy or musical category at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Accepting the award she said: “Cor blimey, thank you so much. I’m not going to cry because my entire table will point and laugh at me as I’ve been crying all evening.”

Paying tribute to director Yorgos Lanthimos and her co-stars, she added: “Yorgos, thank you the most muchly, Emma and Rachel, thank you, every second of working with you was such a joy and I was so sad that it finished.

“I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.”

She added: “I went on a private jet and I ate constantly through the film and it was brilliant and I promise I will keep on enjoying this, because it’s amazing.”

She concluded with a shout-out to her husband Ed Sinclair, saying: “Ed and the kids, look! Yay!”

The British actress had been hotly tipped for the prize following her lead role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, playing the monarch caught in a triangle of power and love between Stone’s Abigail Masham and Weisz’s Sarah Hill.

Her win comes a year after she was awarded the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her part in the BBC drama ‘The Night Manager’.

